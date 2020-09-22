Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the band The Four Seasons, died September 21, 2020, from Covid-19, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 92.
Before The Four Seasons became the musical icons of the 1960s and 1970s, DeVito was a member of the Variety Trio, along with his brother Nick DeVito and Hank Majewski. The trio grew into a quartet and changed its name to the Variatones and included the addition of singer Francis Castellucio (later known as Frankie Valli). After they were signed to RCA Victor, the band renamed themselves the Four Lovers. Eventually, Nick DeVito and Majewski left the group, leaving DeVito and Valli the only consistent members. Musician Bob Guardino and vocal arranger Nick Massi were brought onboard and the band name was changed to The Four Seasons.
The Four Seasons are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide. Some if their biggest hits include Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like a Man, Ain’t That a Shame, Candy Girl, Stay, Rag Doll, Bye, Bye, Baby (Goodbye), Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Will You Love Me, Tomorrow, and December 1963 (Oh! What a Night).
DeVito, along with fellow original Four Seasons Valli, Massi and Guardino, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tommy DeVito’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers