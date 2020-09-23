SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Lionel Ortiz a happy 50th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Lionel Ortiz a happy 50th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
https://t.co/Rq1rHPKEfD
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@LenaLoves6
@Jo_D_in_NL
@Jim9482
@Mayaj1973
@LarryDaniels4u
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@Sarahjstoll
@Earwig360
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@Persiflage77
@CripCamper2020 @JoshthePagan @Jim9482 @ProudSocialist @Holiday1326 @DarkLordSlush @LenaLoves6 @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @LarryDaniels4u @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @Sarahjstoll @Earwig360 @BethanyLArmstr1 @RobinEdgell1 @Persiflage77 You guys can go back and forth with this jackass, I just blocked him.... I am tired of seeing his nonsense...
https://t.co/3pEUY1CSJG
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@LenaLoves6
@Jo_D_in_NL
@Jim9482
@Mayaj1973
@LarryDaniels4u
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@Sarahjstoll
@Earwig360
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@Persiflage77
@LSD122070 @jamnspoon2 @pablo81768 @richones1 @ArresthimNow @Unclegary9 @YVFund @stevethdemocrat @TheSizzleReport @BarbSmithYork @PhucktR @EzilKniezel @msvespa @obx_lisa @BlueR00n @cestmoisal @robbiemdot @cjohnsonspider2 @Politics_WI @alabama4biden Thanks Nonya!
Ms V 🔥
@jamnspoon2
@pablo81768
@richones1
@ArresthimNow
@Unclegary9
@YVFund
@stevethdemocrat
@TheSizzleReport
@LowerWorldHeat
@BarbSmithYork
@PhucktR
@EzilKniezel
@msvespa
@obx_lisa
@BadBradRSR
@BlueR00n
@cestmoisal
@Robbiemdot
@cjohnsonspider2
@Politics_WI
@alabama4biden https://t.co/kNGhKTPFwD
@PattiHewes @IamMultiversal @yo_anngela @OGducklips @spokanetom @PdxMcSween @DenDonally @CappaSteve @BouviesMom @Santhormor @DeeDee2866 @elsaqueenresist @49ers_WVU_Nikki @ShellyRKirchoff @DeborahResister @DinnerTribe @FarrahELove @Joe45isrussian @feral4news @FaberMongols @Est_N_1963 @FearlessLife4U @freazola51 @FireGoddessB @JoelDFunk @PTurntexasblue @fusepetal @MissNyetTrump @trumpfugazi @Skinzdogg @UsaHuelga TYVM, Pat! Here's a RBG header if anyone wants to borrow. @Dellaslongbrown @PattiWolf @RinzenLhamo @kitchen5203 @tweetMalena @bamableu @RachaelZ17 @LSD122070 @verbalese @RacerxJax @DarwunStJames @A4Ny14 @dindin6 @CamiLee13 @ConnieG1025 @LepapillonBlu @polarsprite @Katpa73 @vegix