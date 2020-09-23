By Robin Edgell, LMSW
I read that a former employee of the Trump Administration, Olivia Troye, joined an anti-Trump coalition recently.
She joins a long list of folks to have done so:
Miles Taylor
Anthony Scaramucci
George Conway
Steve Schmidt
Mike Madrid
Cindy McCain
John Kasich
Colin Powell
Michael Cohen
And those are just the big names that you might recognize.
Every time one of these Republicans behaves like a decent person who cares more about America than enabling a fascist regime, the press trumpets:
“FORMER REPUBLICAN OF REPUBLICAN ADMINISTRATION IS TURNING THEIR BACK ON A REPUBLICAN! WOOHOO! WELCOME TO THE TEAM BUDDY!”
I did not realize that doing the right thing, that putting Country before party, deserved so many accolades. I did not realize that being a decent human being was a reason to celebrate so publicly.
This is how low our expectations have sunk, apparently.
Now, I am down to use these folks to get what I want and what the U.S. needs: an end to the Trump administration and bringing down Trump’s imps and minions. I am all about “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Until 3 November 2020.
After that?
Each one of these people had a hand in creating the Republican party that enables and props up the fascist that is currently in the White House. They had a hand in turning the GOP into the Cult of Trump. They all said nothing, did nothing, until now.
Where were you in 2015? 2016? 2017? 2018?
Where were you when you realized that the GOP was seriously going to support Donald Trump for the Presidency?
Where were you when he was colluding with Russians and committing treason DURING HIS CAMPAIGN?
So, here we are in September 2020 and you are going to come riding in like some White knight saving democracy and the United States of America.
Well, I guess you had to make the disaster to save us from the catastrophe, right?
You were so busy culling as much power as you could for your party (while reaping as much money as you could for yourself) that you forgot the Country and everyone else living in it.
Every single one of these folks sold out the United States just as much as Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Susan Collins, William Barr, Donald Trump, etc.
And now we are supposed to throw them a party when they finally realize that they have been working for a fascist and brought to power a political party that has killed Americans through deliberate misinformation and partisan politics?
Their failure to speak sooner has killed over 200,000 Americans in the last 7 months.
The. Last. Seven. Months.
We rake Trump voters over the coals for this Administration’s many and varied ineptitudes. We excoriate the traitors in Congress that are helping to make the GOP’s dream of a Conservative Supreme Court become a reality.
We rightfully call these people out.
We cannot forget those that refused to speak until some personal line was crossed that they could no longer ignore. Those that refused to speak until it was convenient for THEM to do so, no matter what they had tacitly accepted and promoted before (racism, sexism, sexual assault, xenophobia, etc).
The folks behind The Lincoln Project, Republican Vets Against Trump, Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) and other Republican led efforts against Trump are welcome to join the fight to save America.
You never turn down a ready gun hand in a fight. Especially when you are fighting against liars and cheats.
But I want them all to know that what they are doing between now and November 3 is penance. It is penance for enabling a fascist dictatorship to come to power and destroy our country from within.
It is not forgiveness.
Not even close.
Yes, they may fight by our side, but we must never forget what they did to bring us to this moment. We cannot forgive them for their inaction and silence that brought us to an election where the choice is between fascism and democracy. Where the very future of all that America stands for hangs in the balance.
They are all culpable for where we are today. They know that it is now or never to rehabilitate their image.
They are rats deserting a sinking ship and we have a life preserver for all of them….
For now.
As a reminder:
It has been 21 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 89 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.