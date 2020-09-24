The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, bud, it’s me, Donny. Everything’s driving me crazy, cause the stupid polls say that I am behind Sleepy Joe, how is that possible? It’s not only the ones for who they will vote for, but also, the ones on who’s doing or would do a better job on healthcare.
How can anyone think that he could ever be better than me, that’s like practically impossible, as I am practically perfect, you know. People are complaining about us not putting out the health plan, and the fact that we keep saying 2 weeks, but nothing’s ever released.
Well, that’s because to be honest, we haven’t been able to create anything better than Obamacare, how sickening is that? I can’t have people thinking that I can’t do better than him, seriously, right? Anyway, all I really need to do is keep promising all these amazing things like I am, it’s not like we really have to actually do them, we just need people to think we will, and they will vote for me again.
It’s like that thing for the veterans’, you know; I keep saying how we got it to work, and no one ever corrects me on it, if the fake news people, hell, any of the news people actually looked it up, they would see that he, you know, Obama, was the one that actually signed it into law, not me.
I just like taking the credit for it, you know, it makes me look like I carry about all the little people, and makes those people who follow me love me even more, well, even if I would never have anything to do with them myself, their votes are good, and they are always saying such great things about me. I like when that happens.
Anyway, back to the health stuff, like I said, I just have to keep stalling for the next six weeks or so, and I am home free, and will get to keep being president, because I prefer this big house to the other one, you know what I mean, I really don’t want to live there, ick, just the thought makes my skin crawl.
I mean I keep signing those papers, the things called EOs, I think it stands for Executive Order, well, anyway, it seems like I am really trying to make healthcare better for all the people; but to be honest, I haven’t done any of the stuff I promised the first time around, hopefully, they don’t remember that, and think that I have done it, or am at least trying to do it.
I think this will help me win, because it shows how much I care for them all, not really though, but they don’t need to know that. That’s our little secret, especially for now and until after the election.
Oh, God, back to Borelandia again, and all the borons who work in that awful place; I can only take a bit of time to talk to you, before they look until they find me, I just wish they would leave me alone, but no, all they do is talk to me about all the “ïmportant” stuff that I am supposed to be doing; I can’t believe they actually expect that to happen, don’t they know me by now.
Well, bye for now, talk to you soon.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers