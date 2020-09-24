This evening, as I arrived home from work, I was approached by a neighbor. This particular neighbor is HIV positive and just overcame pancreatic cancer.
He disclosed his health issues to me in the process of trying to convince me that Trump is the best President we have ever had in this country.
Oh, sorry, you heard that eye roll? I apologize.
You and I, noble and educated readers, know that these issues put him at a higher risk for becoming ill with Covid-19. That he should not be approaching anyone without a mask and should be keeping back at least 6 feet from others.
He came running up, wanting to show me pics of his new cat. Understandable, as his new cat is cute as hell.
I told him as he approached that my masks were in the car and that I could grab one to ensure his, and my, safety.
He literally waved his hand at me and said, “Don’t worry! I’m don’t have it.”
Upon reflection, I realized that this response is a reflection of what is wrong with this country: He thinks that my worry is that I will get sick when, in all actuality, my worry is about him.
Do you discern the difference? Do you discern the empathy?
He thinks that my worry is about me because his worry is focused on himself. Not anyone around him. There is no fear or worry that I may be asymptomatic because he doesn’t really believe that the virus is a thing. His assertion that he does not have Covid has become a knee-jerk reaction to people speaking about wearing a mask or social distancing for safety. Like answering “Fine, how are you?” to the question, “How are you doing?” All surface, all societal deflection.
I had Covid in February of this year. I have never been so sick in my life. I ran a fever for 6 straight days, 101 or higher. It was like the flu dialed up to 1000. Aches, coughs, and fevers as I have never experienced before.
I would not wish that on anyone that I know.
Well, maybe Moscow Mitch and Trump. Maybe.
When I pointed out to my neighbor that I did not have a mask on, it was because I had just come off shift from my job where I interact with people during the course of my duties. When I got sick in February, no one I knew had symptoms of Covid. None of my customers had symptoms. They were asymptomatic. I know how that works and I wanted to shelter my neighbor from that possibility.
Yet his attitude is the attitude we see at each Trump rally. Hundreds of people who squeeze together in enclosed spaces with recycled air without social distancing or masks. All because they wave it off and say, “I don’t have it.”
Not understanding, nor caring, that they could be asymptomatic and spreading the virus. Or someone near them could be asymptomatic and spreading the virus. Or that a group of people like that is a living, travelling petri dish that may infect others that could die due to the infection that they were passed by a friend, family member or just a stranger that surrounded themselves with idiots in an enclosed space with recycled air and no social distancing and no masks.
202,000 American Covid-19 deaths to date.
202,000 people dead due to ineptitude and idiocy.
202,000 people dead due to a lack of empathy and caring for our neighbors.
202,000 people dead because Trump, McConnell, Barr, Faux News, Republican Governors, GOP Minions and Sycophants in this country have politicized public health and safety.
202,000 people dead because one group of people are doing everything in their power to stay in power. Even killing those that they swore to protect and serve.
202,000 people dead who did not have to die. Lives and families shattered irrevocably from something that, while not preventable, could have been minimized had someone in power cared more about people than about their job or scoring political points.
202,000 people dead due to selfishness
What a sad commentary on our country and society.
As a reminder:
It has been 22 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 90 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.