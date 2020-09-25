Yesterday, the grand jury in Louisville finally rendered their judgment, more than six months after the killing of Breonna Taylor. They indicted one former Louisville police officer for wanton endangerment. Brett Hankison, who was dismissed from the Louisville police department for showing “an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” was the only police officer indicted during this grand jury.
He was not indicted for killing Breonna Taylor. He was indicted because bullets shot into Ms. Taylor’s home went through walls into neighbor’s homes and endangered the people in those apartments.
No one has yet been charged in Breonna Taylor’s murder.
We all know the basics: on March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville Police Department personnel after they served a no-knock warrant on her, breaking into her house without announcing who they were. Breonna Taylor was shot five times. Medical aid was not rendered, though witnesses state that she continued to breathe for at least 5 minutes after being shot.
Breonna Taylor was murdered by the Louisville Police Department.
Breonna Taylor’s family brought a wrongful death lawsuit against the Louisville Police Department. The lawsuit was settled last week, 15 September, for $12 million dollars. The agreement did not require the city to acknowledge any wrongdoing on the part of the police department or departmental and/or city regulations that dictate how warrants are served. It was, however, unique from other settlements reached by other cities in a myriad of wrongful death lawsuits brought against cop shops: the monetary settlement included reform requirements that are unprecedented in other wrongful death lawsuits.
Which is all fine and good; but no one has yet been charged in Breonna Taylor’s murder.
Why is that? Why did so much time elapse between the shooting and the grand jury?
Maybe it had something to do with the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. Cameron is the first Black man to hold the seat of Attorney General in Kentucky and is the first Republican to hold that seat in more than 70 years.
He is, by all accounts, a rising star in the GOP and, insiders say, on the short list for a seat on SCOTUS.
He is not, as reported by many outlets yesterday, married to Mitch McConnell’s niece.
He is, however, considered to be Mitch McConnell’s “protégé.” Moscow Mitch, according to a spokesperson, attended the “pandemic friendly” wedding of Cameron in August. Cameron was Mitch’s legal counsel for a couple of years, making sure that McConnell played by the Senate’s ethics rules.
I am certain that he made sure Moscow Mitch played by all the rules. Every single one.
During Cameron’s acceptance speech after winning the AG seat he said, “I want to make it very clear that I have an obligation to you all, to the Fraternal Order of Police, to our law enforcement community more broadly, to stem the tide of the drug epidemic.” He also stated that he saw the role of attorney general as being an advocate for prosecutors and the law enforcement community.
That sounds supremely impartial in the case of an officer involved shooting, doesn’t it?
Cameron has also been endorsed by Trump, which Cameron considers “an honor.”
Cameron sued the Kentucky governor challenging the authority of the Governor to enact statewide emergency orders regarding mask mandates and other directives aimed at limiting the toll of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kentucky.
Because, just like his mentor, Moscow Mitch, Cameron seems to think that public health is a political issue.
Cameron could have appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Breonna’s killing, but instead decided to keep the case in his office due to the “heavy workload” involved with the investigation into the shooting and “the amount of time” that had passed since the shooting had happened and the sitting of the grand jury.
Funny, that heavy workload did not seem to affect his wedding or speaking engagement at the GOP convention in August.
The GOP, Moscow Mitch and his protégé, Daniel Cameron, have shown how little regard they have for the people of Kentucky. How little regard they have for justice. How little weight they ascribe to the oaths that they took when they took public office.
The victim in this murder, Breonna Taylor, has been denied justice. This grand jury did not offer justice for Breonna, her family, the residents of Louisville or the state of Kentucky.
We must do better for ourselves and our communities. We have a responsibility to each other to ensure that the people policing the citizenry are doing it because they want to improve their communities for EVERYONE in their community – not just the rich ones or the “right” ones. We must continue to work to root out the systemic and systematic racism that are the hallmarks of American policing and the American “justice system.” We must continue to work to change the system so that Breonna Taylor & Rayshard Brooks & George Floyd & Sandra Bland & Atatiana Jefferson & Stephon Clark & Botham Jean & Philando Castille & Freddie Gray & Eric Garner and so many others may finally rest.
No justice, no peace. It is up to us to continue to put pressure on the existing system to evolve to better embody the idea of equal justice for everyone. It is our job to continue to push for justice so that these victims can finally rest in peace.
As a reminder:
It has been 23 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 91 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.Contact the Feature Writers