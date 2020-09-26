RSR Press Release
Image by HRAJ
What do blockbuster hits “Midnight Blue”, “Don’t Cry Out Loud”, “Through The Eyes Of Love” and “You Should Hear How She Talks About You” have in common? They all were sung by the Grammy winning and Oscar nominated singer Melissa Manchester. On Tuesday September 29th, at 5:00 PM PST, Manchester will be the special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
You will not want to miss this interview!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.