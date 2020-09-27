The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey D, it’s me again. Can you believe what I heard today, one of those fake news places said they did a poll that says that old guy Sleepy Joe and Mean Kamala are way ahead of me with voters in most places, but especially with women. Yeah right, as if.
You know that it has to be a fake poll, because there is no way that anybody could be more popular than me, especially them. Of course, it can’t be true because it was that nasty paper, you know the one, the Washington Post with one of the networks, ABC, I think.
Anyway, it has to be something they made up, cause like i said, there’s no way that it could be real. Like I believe any of that, because I know, well, the same as everyone else, that there’s no chance that any of the numbers they showed could be, what’s that word, accurate, that’s it, there’s no way that the numbers they listed could ever be true.
Imagine, them saying that the two of them had a 10 point lead on me and what’s his face, Malcolm or something like that. I don’t know his name, cause honestly, it’s not that important, he is just like a Ken doll to stick in the background, so that there is someone else on the posters, cause we all know that I am the important one, even Mac or whatever his name is.
Also, can you believe that they think we will think they are being honest when they said so many women wanted the other side to win over me. It is all such lies. They are trying to make me feel bad and not believe that I will win and stay president.
Come on, we know that is not going to happen, because I will not leave, and I have already set up the reason, by always talking about fake ballots, so this will make it so that I don’t have to go.
I am going to ignore all the polls because those awful people want to try and make it seem like people don’t want me as president anymore. That’s so not true. After all, why would they ever want someone other than me, no one is like me, and I am the best person ever, and the best president too.
That’s your proof there, that they must be lying with those stupid fake polls. I am going to keep going to my rallies, and promising my followers whatever will get them to vote me in again.
It’s not like I have to actually do any of the things I say, just look at the last few years, they still want me, and I never did hardly any of the things I promised; so just do more of the same. The country has never been so good, especially since I took over from that other guy.
Well, buddy, I gotta go again. I snuck out of Borezonea for a few minutes so that I could talk to you, and now I need to go back, before they come looking. Honestly, they act like it’s a crime that I took a few minutes just to talk to you. I guess none of them have such a good buddy like you.
Bye for now, love you.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers