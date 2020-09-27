By Kristen Milefchik
My last published article in which I critiqued Ryan Knight’s advertising his own pledge to not vote Biden this election and called out all those who would vote third-party or not at all, received some major pushback. I admit I was a bit taken aback. It’s hard enough to feel like you have a voice at all in this day and loud, social media age, without the angry, and some downright belligerent, reactions I received for using it on this topic. Yet, I realize that when I decided to try and get my voice out there by writing for Ringside Report and creating my own YouTube show, that this is exactly what I signed up for.
Not only does having a voice come with the caveat of having people publicly respond and call you out if they feel like you misspoke, I’ve always believed that anyone with a platform has a responsibility to listen to criticism and respond to it with an open mind. Considering this article received a much greater than usual outpouring of criticism, I thought it pertinent to write a follow-up article to reflect on it and inform my readers of what I’ve learned.
I want to start by addressing direct errors. After my article was published, I was notified by the MPP (Movement for a People’s Party) that Ryan Knight is not a co-founder of the movement and that MPP has only one founder, who is also the national coordinator, Nick Brana. I apologized for the error and informed them that the source of it was a Wikipedia entry which listed Knight as an MPP co-founder. I also let them know I’d be publishing a follow-up article (this one) with the correction. They politely thanked me for bringing the Wikipedia misinformation to their attention and told me to let them know if I had any other questions. I’d like to reiterate here that I have no problem whatsoever with the MPP as I wholeheartedly agree a People’s Party is vital to the future of our democracy.
That being said, the rest of the feedback I received, which was mostly critical, did not cause me to abandon my original stance on the dangers of Ryan Knight’s using his platform to dissuade others from voting Biden, or the dangers of not voting or voting third-party. In fact, the feedback I received made me feel more resolved than ever about my position and I’m going to explain why.
One of the first bits of feedback I received was confusing considering it harshly accused me of being a fascist despite the fact they agreed that this election is the most important of our lifetime and that is why they’d be voting Biden:
“I agree that this vote is the most important vote of our life and will be voting for Biden even though I live in California where all Electoral College votes will go for Biden no matter what. But the rest of your fascist rant against Ryan Knight is just so much fucking bullshit! You might as well be voting for Trump since you obviously believe in authoritarian rule. (…)
Those of you in the Democratic Party who insist upon ‘my way or the highway’ are of the same mentality of the Nazis in Germany! This is still fucking America and everyone has the right to vote for whomever they pease [sic] without you sticking your nose in and yes ‘shaming’ him for how he thinks and feels. I see no difference between the way you think and the way Trump thinks and your, and people like you, attitude about how one MUST vote is every bit as frightening as a Trump win will be.”
What’s strange to me about this person’s response is that they acknowledge that this is the most important election of our life, which (at least in my mind) seems to indicate that they acknowledge what incredibly dangerous territory we’re in under Trump’s leadership (or lack thereof). The reason it’s such a critical election as compared to any that we’ve experienced thus so far is that Trump’s dictator-like leadership is threatening, and has already somewhat accomplished, an authoritarian takeover of our government. Therefore, I can’t for the life of me understand how my shaming the decision to vote third-party or not vote at all is “every bit as frightening as a Trump win will be.” In my mind, calling out inaction or action that causes, or contributes to, a Trump victory is an attempt to prevent authoritarian rule in the U.S., not encourage it or Naziism. Plus, my opinion and “attitude” does not have the power to influence the behavior of others’ on a mass scale (as much as I might wish it did) because I’m not the President of the United States. In fact, as far as NON-presidents or non-politicians go, Ryan Knight’s attitude is a lot more influential than mine. I’m a tiny minnow in a vast ocean. Knight has 364 thousand followers on Twitter whereas I have a little over 7K. If someone’s opinion or attitude has a chance of making a ripple, Knight’s is a much surer bet than mine.
In a separate part of this email, the writer attacked my reference to another article about food justice misconceptions that cause more harm than good, in which I attempted to draw a loose comparison to “Never Biden’s”:
“And what in the fuck are you referring to when bringing up the healthy food industry and so-called intelligent elite who are actually harming people with their do-good attitude without citing any actual fallacies in thinking that you obliquely mention?” For clarity’s sake, this is a section of the original article that the responder is referring to:
“I was reading an article today on the Genetic Literacy Project (geneticliteracyproject.org) ‘How the Food Justice Movement Reinforces Inequality While Doing Nothing to Improve Health Outcomes’ and I was struck by how many points that I was previously convinced were facts, because they are widely accepted among the educated elite, were actually not based in scientific evidence and upon further examination, proved to be harmful reinforcements of stereotypes about race and class differences. Though very loosely related to what I’m writing about here, my point is that it just seems ever-more apparent that those who consider themselves the biggest ‘do-gooders,’ who yell the loudest about ‘the establishment’ and their ‘right to vote their conscience” seem remarkably comfortable with the potentially horrific consequences of their actions.’”
While I realize I was a bit snarky and it may have seemed that I was trying to devalue the opinions of those involved with the food justice movement, I was actually including myself in this criticism and trying to emphasize how easy it can be to overlook the fallacies of our perspectives when you’ve been sold on the idea that what you’re doing is RIGHT and JUST. Perhaps “educated elite” was not as an appropriate choice of description as “academically privileged” would have been, but what I was referencing are people just like me, who have been fortunate enough to have a college education and believe what they’ve been taught.
I have a Master’s Degree in social work and I like to think I know quite a bit about systemic oppression and social justice, but my education, much as I’ve undoubtedly gained from it, didn’t prepare me for finding out that many of the food justice arguments I had taken for granted as truth, were not only inaccurate, but are quite possibly harming the most vulnerable of society. For instance, every educated person knows that it’s healthier to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, right? Well according to a study cited in the article, I “obliquely” referenced, the Nurses’ Health Study and Health Professionals’ Follow-Up Study, which have been assessing eating behaviors of over 100 thousand people since 1976, “the study has so far found no statistically significant relationship between consumption of fruits and vegetables and cancer, chronic illness, or overall mortality.” Before you say, “Wait, that can’t be right!” The article also states, “A 2017 meta-analysis of 95 studies of fruit and vegetable intake, which included up to 2.1 million participants, reached a similar conclusion.”
What does this have to do with harming the vulnerable though? Well fruits and vegetables are expensive, especially when they’re fresh and organic. This and many other inaccurate food justice assumptions the article points out highlight the following statement, also taken from the article: “The tendency to displace undesirable behaviors and characteristics onto the poor and non-white other is matched by the valorization of behaviors favored by the elite.” Similarly, I don’t think that Never Bidens are intentionally trying to cause harm for others. In fact, I’m quite sure that they believe that they are doing people like me, a financially destitute, disabled woman, a favor by not voting for him – because they think he and the DNC are so bad, so corrupt, that supporting them would be doing people like me an injustice.
This was most definitely true of another individual who, after receiving my response to their original, much more hostile message, stated that they sympathized with my situation (being poor, disabled and threatened by Trump’s shrugging off 200,000 deaths) but that my faith in Biden was misguided. They explained that they had worked on Obama’s campaign and were disappointed in his performance while in office. They then elaborated, “I really wanted to help make the world a better place, and instead so many things became worse.” They even went on to give an example of an aspect of “Obamacare,” more formally known as the Affordable Care Act, (ACA), they believed caused the disability community more harm than good. This aspect, is what they called the “readmission policy,” which they stated, “penalizes hospitals for treating poorer patients.”
“So hospitals started turning them away, leading to an increase in mortality rates,” they continued. The individual concluded their message with, “The truth is that there will always be a scary republican who they will bring out to make you surrender your moral compass. Don’t give in to them. Resist the DNC’s right-wing agenda. If they want my vote, they can earn it.”
I appreciated this person’s earnest attempt to explain their justification for not voting for Biden and told them as much in my reply to their follow-up message, but I also explained to them that for the parts of the ACA that they found fault with and, indeed, require fixing, there is also a lot in it that is actually beneficial and a step UP for those in the disability community to what had previously existed. To show that I was not making such a statement arbitrarily, I gave several examples, including a numbered list of “disability-specific” aspects of the ACA provided on a webpage of the grassroots, disability activism group, ADAPT, including a disability rights issue that is personally important to me: “The ACA established the Community First Choice Option a Medicaid option that incentivizes states to FREE OUR PEOPLE from nursing facilities and institutions.” I also told them that if it weren’t for Obama, people with significant and permanent disabilities would not have been granted the opportunity to receive complete student loan forgiveness.
I mentioned several other personal benefits of Obama’s time in office and tried to explain that while the positives don’t absolve him for his misdeeds or shortcomings, it’s misleading to only highlight what Democrats have done wrong, without giving credit for anything they’ve done well, or better than Republicans. I refrained from using the “purity test” terminology as I was trying to find common ground with this individual, but essentially, that IS the fallacy behind the “Never Biden” thinking. Politics are messy and rarely do they fall into straight black or white, right or wrong territory. Prior to Trump, I would have been more worried about who was getting elected to Congress than who was getting elected President anyway, because that’s where the legislative powers lie. Now, however, our system of checks and balances has been taken hostage by the corrupt executive branch, so a new President is essential to restoring balance. As for the “always going to be a scary republican” statement – even Republicans, whether they be of the Trump cult or the Lincoln Project variety, know that Trump is not remotely like any other Republican president we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Nothing about Trump falls into the respectable limits of democracy.
That brings up another criticism I received on Twitter about my article, which I believe merits a response. The individual told me that my criticisms of Ryan Knight were unwarranted because Knight had, in other tweets for which I wasn’t specifically looking into, told others that it was safe to vote green, or third-party, if they lived in “a safe blue state” like he does – Knight lives in California. The thinking behind this is that safe blue states’ electoral votes will automatically go to Biden, so voting green in a blue state will pressure Democrats and Biden to adopt more progressive policies while not risking a Trump win. While I don’t follow Ryan Knight and have certainly not read all of his tweets, I don’t buy that he was thinking pragmatically when he tweeted about regretting voting for Hillary in 2016 and not repeating this moral error by voting for Biden because he will “never vote for a corporatist again” though. There was absolutely no mention of “if I continue to live in a safe blue state when a Hitler wannabe is trying to take over the country.” I was told that it was flimsy to criticize Knight based on the expectation that he put a disclaimer on every tweet, but to read the tweet I called him out for and not see the emotional, “call to arms” sentimentality of it is undermining the very real persuasive quality of his words. To think that none out of his 364,000 Twitter followers that don’t live in “safe” blue states didn’t see that specific tweet as a call to justice and get swept up in the moment is overly optimistic, at best. I personally believe that Knight knew what he was doing but has become so enamored with the idea of leading a righteous cause that it has drowned out his original purpose.
I don’t hate Ryan Knight though. Quite the opposite. I think he’s gifted and extremely respected. That much is evident by how fiercely people defended him against my critique. That’s why I wish he’d use his influence to encourage everyone to come together, even if temporarily, for the sole purpose of voting Trump out, not state that he’s done with the 2020 election because “we’re fucked either way.” Even Angela Davis, a Revolutionary, fierce opponent of the prison industrial complex, and member of the Communist Party U.S.A knows we’re way more fucked if we don’t vote for Biden and Trump stays in office.
Bernie Sanders made a speech a few days ago on September 24th, the same day my article, for which this one is a follow-up to, was published. In it he said: “First, it is absolutely imperative that we have by far, the largest voter turnout in American history, and that people vote as early as possible. As someone who’s strongly supporting Joe Biden, let’s be clear, a landslide victory for Biden will make it virtually impossible for Trump to deny the results and is our best means for defending democracy.”
Is Bernie “vote shaming” by saying it’s imperative we have a landslide Biden victory to save democracy? No. And he’s certainly no less of a socialist or anti-corporatist than Ryan Knight is. He just has been around a little longer and he gets it. Nothing but voting for Biden is going to get us out of this nightmare and who knows how much worse it could get than it already has if we don’t. So, if my critics can’t listen to me, I hope they can listen to Bernie. Vote early; vote your conscience AND you’re mind; vote Biden.Contact the management team