The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again, Donny. I am so mad and upset, I don’t even know if I can talk about it. Those nasty fake news people at the New York Times, oh my God, they wrote a really nasty article all about me and my taxes.
They are saying that I am a really bad businessman who is not rich and successful, that thanks to me, my businesses are failing. Somehow they got copies of my income tax returns, and did this one story, and they said that they are going to be doing even more in the next couple of weeks.
Oh my God, they are going to ruin everything. If they put all of that out there, the people who voted for me because they thought I was an amazing businessman, they won’t vote for me this time, and I need to stay president.
You know that it’s because while I am here, they can’t charge me with any crimes, like all those charges they are trying to get put on me in NY, for all those things I am supposed to have done, especially with the women saying I did bad things to them.
I am so freaked out, seriously, cause with this stuff coming out so close to that stupid election in November, this could really screw up a lot of stuff for me. What am I going to do? Oh, I know, all I have to do is say that I only signed the papers, that I didn’t know what they said. That should help me, right?
Obviously, I didn’t do any of the wrong things, as I am this really good honest man who loves God and his family, etc. That should make it right with all my religious followers, because they will believe me and feel bad that some person did that to me, without me knowing about it.
The way they will look at it is that I was fooled by someone, and now people are saying bad things about me. They will feel bad for me, and hopefully, they won’t look into anymore, and will vote for me, and let me stay president. They all have issues with taxes, and they mostly hate the IRS, and will side with me, not them.
That’s the perfect answer, no one is going to see me as being wrong, they will see that I am the victim. Yes, this is how I have to do this, right? I have to just keep saying that the information is all lies, and they will believe me, cause no matter else I have said, they have not turned against me, so this won’t make it bad for me.
After all, like we both know, I am the smartest and best president that this country has ever had, and why would they not vote for me again. Whoa, I feel better, thanks for calming me down and helping me think straight, and figure things out.
I don’t why I was even worried for a minute, everyone loves me and how good I have been as president, it’s not like anyone believes those stupid polls put out by the fake news.
I am the best at everything and anyone who doesn’t think that, well, they don’t really matter to me; anyway, if there are any, there would be from those dem states, and they don’t really matter, because they don’t know how to do anything right, and they don’t listen to all my smart ideas, so forget about them.
Well, thanks, buddy, I feel so much happy and relieved right now. Talking to you always makes me feel better, especially because you never argue with me. I have got to get back to the panicking borons and borbots who are trying to do what they call damage control. If I don’t get back soon, they will come looking for me, you know right
Bye for now, love and thanks.
