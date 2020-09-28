Comments are closed.
@PattyArquette Hi Patty, Good morning... I’d like to book you on my show... How can I set that up?
https://t.co/mYAjF8aZFf
@HamillHimself
@HamillHimself Hi Mark, Good morning...My team & I on RSR appreciate all that you do for the resistance! I’d like to book you on my show. How can we set that up?
https://t.co/mYAjF8aZFf
@RealTerryKinney Hi Terry, Good morning... I’ve enjoyed your acting since you were on Oz! I’d like to book you on my show... Shoot me a Dm... Thanks!
https://t.co/mYAjF8aZFf
👇👇
Here is Trump’s 2020 plan for his next term: i will solve healthcare after i wreck it, i will solve the Coronavirus pandemic that i made worse, I will fix the economy that i broke, I will fix the deficit that i blew up, and I will improve foreign relations that i ruined.
@ScottBaio Hey Chachi, heard you’re taking your D List celebrity status to start a Go Fund Me for your orange 🍊 God Trump to pay his taxes you mamaluke!