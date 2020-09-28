It has now reached the point at which, as I have explained to others, that the disgusting excuse for a human being, that sub-human piece of detritus in the White House, who demeans the Oval Office every time he as much as gets near it, should no longer be referred to as a pig or a dog, both of which are, almost entirely, good and gentle animals. Indeed, the proper and only adjectival description for that anything but a man must be sleaze, slime, lice, vermin, scorpion, snake or, simply, lying, degenerate piece of garbage, which, as you hopefully know by now, unless you are a member of the Hitlerian Trumpite Cult, is all, in fact, truth and reality, that that miserable, lowlife excuse for a human being, is.
This is not—at least for me—a recent conclusion.
As some of you will likely know by the time you read this, two extremely important pieces of NOT “fake news” (there is no such thing anymore than there is any such thing as “alternative facts) surfaced on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
First, as you have hopefully seen, the female crotch grabbing, philandering, whore mongering, porn star loving, tax dodging piece of feculent feces in the White House has finally been exposed in terms of his tax dodging. For 2018 and 2019 that thieving, contractor and employee screwing, liar, coward and traitor paid the grand sum of $750.00 in federal income taxes and for the TEN YEARS prior he paid exactly ZERO. When he was asked about it today, he tried to pull the “fake news” CRAP and tried to lie his way out of it. The problem—for him—is that, when he filed for the New Jersey casino license, he had to present a real and true copy of his tax returns, and, indeed, they showed ZERO federal income tax paid for whatever number of years it was that the Casino Commission was required to have the tax forms as part of the application.
In addition to that, though, his entire involvement in “the wall” scam came out on “60 Minutes” tonight and although they did not state that he received kickbacks from the company that he went into a rage on behalf of after he was told they didn’t get the contract, that rage, and threats made by him against public officials caused the contract to be redirected to that company. I hope you will try to watch the story of line, but be certain that you have a vomit bucket ready in front of you.
Finally, keep in mind that the problem is not his, it is ours, because if we do not see to it that that scumbum is out of office after November 3rd, than this country is doomed. But the fault is only partly his: it was and remains with anybody who still supports him, a liar, a thief, a degenerate, a criminal and a traitor, and frankly, as soon as possible after he is out of office is brought to justice, arrested and be the brunt of huge crowds yelling “lock him up,” which is the least—the very least, that that piece of inhuman, inhumane vermin deserves.
Will be back with you soon, folks, and, in the meantime, please stay safe.
With all good wishes.
