The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me, Donny. Can you believe all the nasty reports that are out there today complaining about my taxes, especially since they found out that I hardly ever pay any taxes most years, and the few that I did, it was a tiny amount.
They are so mad because I paid way less than they did. Is it my fault that they’re not smart enough to get away with doing stuff like that, the way I am? Really, all they have to do is do what I did, claim that they lost lots of money, and that lets you get away with paying a lot less tax, if any at all.
Well, in my case, it’s true that I lost the money, it’s hard running a business you know, especially when you are so busy doing all the stuff to be famous, and after that tv show, you know the one, where I always got to fire people every week, well, people really believed that I was a huge businessman who had tonnes of money.
Well, I do, but I have borrowed a lot of it, and in the next little bit of time, I have to pay it all back, if I can get it, that is. It’s all just a part of running the business, right? You have to borrow and spend money to make money, that’s all I have been doing. I am a good businessman, I am, and I don’t care what anyone else says.
My dad always told me that this is how you run your business, and I am doing what he is doing, so I must be a good businessman like he was. See, if you lose money on one part of your business, then you or your business can make sure that you have to pay hardly any money at tax time. It’s so great, it’s how you get to keep money.
It’s so much better than the way the poorer people have to pay so much money at tax time, it’s so great being rich, that’s why all the really rich people have so much money.
I’m not in that group yet, but I will get there eventually, well, I would if those nasty fake news people would stop writing about my tax records, like I said earlier, all those people at the tax place are just so mean to me, and treat me so badly. I have to say this, or the people that vote for me or might vote for me; they will be really bad, then they will become mad, and I can’t have that.
They need to vote for me, and not that other guy, you know, Sleepy Joe, but even if they do, I won’t accept the election results, and I will fight leaving here. I won’t lose, I can’t, I have to be the winner that my dad always was and how he wanted me to be. Like he was, I have to be the best at everything, even stuff I have never studied. I have to show everyone just how smart and good I am.
Anyone who doesn’t like me, well, they are just jealous and stupid to not want me to be the president. Honestly, if they are smart, how could they want someone else, someone other than me to become president. How could anyone ever be better than me at anything, right? I am the perfect president, the perfect man, husband, father, I am the best and most perfect everything.
Well, thanks, buddy, I feel better now. Have to go back to the borbots back in Borelandia, and listen to them babble at me about such boring stuff, ick.
Bye for now, love you.
