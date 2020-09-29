We have all heard that Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager for two years until his demotion this year, was tackled by SWAT outside his Florida home on 28 September 2020. We have heard differing reasons for his arrested and commitment, involuntarily, to a mental health facility. There is some talk that he may have threatened suicide, although there are differing opinions as to whether this happened or not.
Whether it did or not, there are a few undisputed facts: he was impaired (possibly drunk), he had at least 10 guns on his property available to him, and his wife had fled the home with visible bruises and cuts on her person claiming that Brad had injured her.
So, a drunk man with guns that injured his wife was taken into custody, peacefully and without bullet wounds, in Florida.
But what would have happened if Brad Parscale had been black? Would he have been taken in peacefully? Would the cops had treated him with the deference that they showed, inviting Brad to step into the shade of a nearby tree while they talked with voices at a reasonable volume?
Had Brad Parscale been black, would he have been alive to be identified as having a mental health crisis and admitted to a mental health facility?
Let’s ask the experts:
Daniel Prude, killed Sept 2, 2020, in Rochester, NY, during a mental health crisis
Osaze Osagie, killed March 2019, in State College, PA, during a mental health crisis.
Deborah Danner, killed October 2016, in Bronx, NY, during a mental health crisis.
Pamela Turner, killed May 2019, in Baytown, TX, during a mental health crisis.
Isaiah Lewis, killed April 2019 in Edmond, OK, during a mental health crisis.
Miles Hall, killed June 2019, in Walnut Creek, CA, during a mental health crisis.
Trayford Pellerin, killed August 2020, in Lafayette, LA, during a mental health crisis.
Marcus David Peters, killed May 2018, in Richmond, VA, during a mental health crisis.
These are all Black men and women that were shot and killed during a mental health crisis. There are more. There are always more.
These people were killed during a mental health crisis much like Brad Parscale experienced yesterday.
Brad gets mental health treatment at a facility.
Daniel, Osaze, Deborah, Pamela, Isaiah, Miles, Trayford, Marcus and so many others, got a casket.
White justice is a thing. Just like anti-Black justice is a thing. Do not ever doubt it.
As a reminder:
It has been 27 days since the story broke in The Atlantic about Trump calling those that serve in the military “suckers” and “losers.” Not a single GOP politician has rebuked him for it.
It has been 95 days since the Russian Bounty story broke. Trump has made no comment.Contact the Feature Writers