Australian singer Helen Reddy, the singer mist known for the feminist anthem “I Am Woman”, died September 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, from dementia. She was 78.
Reddy was known for her Pop and Easy Listening sounds. During the 1970s she enjoyed international success with 15 singles on the Top 40 of the Billboard Top 100. Three reached Number one, including her signature hit “I Am Woman”. “I Am Woman” played a significant role in popular culture, becoming an anthem for second-wave feminism. Reddy, who was often referred to as the “Queen of 70s Pop” recorded 18 studio albums and 31 singles. Some of her other hit singles include “Delta Dawn”, “I Can’t Say Goodbye to You”, “You and Me Against the World” and “Angie Baby”.
Reddy was also an actress. She starred as Nora in Disney’s animated and live-action film PETE’S DRAGON (1977), costarring Mickey Rooney and Shelley Winters. Her other TV and film appearances include AIRPORT 1975 (1974), SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND (1978), THE LOVE BOAT (1977), FANTASY ISLAND (1977), THE JEFFERSONS (1975) and DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Helen Reddy’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers