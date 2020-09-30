Legendary Singer-Songwriter Scott “ Mac” Davis, whose songs were recorded by artists like Elvis Presley, died September 29, 2020, following heart surgery, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 78.
Davis became a famous songwriter, getting his start at Nancy Sinatra’s company, Boots Enterprises, Inc. During his time, he played on many of Sinatra’s recordings and stage shows. Davis wrote the songs “Memories”, “In the Ghetto”, “Don’t Cry Daddy” and “A Little Less Conversation”, which were all recorded by Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra, B.J. Thomas, Kenny Rogers. “I Believe in Music”, considered to be his signature song was recorded by several artists including Marian Love, B.J. Thomas, Louis Jordan, Perry Como, Helen Reddy and Davis himself.
Davis was also known as a solo country artist. Many of his songs “crossed over”, and successfully scored on both the country and popular music charts, including “Don’t Get Hooked On Me” “One Hell of a Woman”, and “Stop and Smell the Roses”.
He also enjoyed a career in television and film. He had his won variety show called THE MAC DAVIS SHOW from 1974 -1976. His other TV and film credits include NORTH DALLAS FORTY (1979)THE STING II (1983), WEBSTER (1983), LOIS & CLARK: THE NEWS ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN (1993), THAT 70S SHOW (1998), MURDER SHE WROTE: THE LAST FREE MAN (2001), 8 SIMPLE RULES (2002), KING OF THE HILL (1997) and DOLLY PARTON’S HEARTSTRINGS (2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mac Davis''s family during their time of grief.