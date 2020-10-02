My mind is boggled. I have no idea what to think. I know I do not want to be cruel and know I do not need negative karma in my life. I do not want to be some sort of conspiracy theorist, or even have a heart filled with hate for any reason. It is extremely disappointing that my mind is in this cluster. It is extremely disappointing that this cluster is caused by Cheeto Man.
There is always a chance I am just angry because I am allowing him to let me become angry. However, we have gotten to a point where we cannot believe what comes out of the President’s mouth- or tweets for that matter. The constant puzzle of trying to figure out if the first lie or second lie is the truth. The blatant disregard for life and the truth as set forth by this man is disgusting.
The latest saga in the “Days of Trump’s Life,” is his positive COVID test. Just days after the widely acclaimed disgrace of a debate between Trump and Joe Biden, he tweets out that the first lady and himself have tested positive for the virus. One would normally think that there is no other scenario in which that statement could come.
The truth of the big picture is pretty ridiculous. We have a couple scenarios to consider here. With the lying sack of crap Cheeto Man is, there could be an agenda of greater proportions. Here are some to consider:
The obvious lie to an announcement of a test that was not indeed positive to give the perception that the virus is not that critical and that after quarantine, he will come out fine. The public, mainly the MAGA supporters, come to the surface with their expected “we told you it was not a big deal,” announcements everywhere. Furthermore, his miraculous recovery will be the cause of constant use of hydroxychloroquine. Who knows, maybe what I thought was a meme was a real picture of him injecting Clorox into his arm wrapped by a tourniquet.
Another scenario that comes to mind is worse in my opinion. Trump actually does test positive for COVID. Since the debate, he had felt fatigued and had some mild symptoms that caused the need for a test. The time from the debate until the announcement had Trump on Air Force 1, going to a rally, and speaking to people unmasked. His ignorance of a pandemic further enhancing his bravado to recklessly endanger others by putting them at risk to contract the virus is so unbelievable that it could be truthful.
There is always the truthful thought that there is a karma play involved. The blatant stupidity in dismissing the science of trying to flatten the curve, downplaying the severity of the virus, and allowing for over 200K deaths just showed up and he got his. Either way, the need for sympathy at a time like this right before the biggest election of our lives is a gutsy play. If there is one human being low enough in morality to lie about having COVID or take advantage of the situation to try and gain sympathy, it is Deadly Don.
One thing we cannot allow for is taking the pressure off. The left-wing media agenda and democrats united must keep his legal/tax troubles, his clearly demonstrated racist ways and the fact that his handling of the pandemic has gotten us to the hellish low point the country is in right now. And while I never would wish harm or death upon anyone, even Trump, I do not want to see this latest episode skate by unscathed. In two weeks if he is perfectly fine, I will continue to doubt he even tested positive. If that happens and he really did test positive, I will continue to question the timing and his actions from the debate to the moment of the positive test. This lying, scheming piece of trash has caused so many questioning thoughts, yet he has brought it all on himself with his lying. Either way, we need to continue to crush his re-election hopes with the mighty blue wave and start to get this country back on track.Contact the Feature Writers