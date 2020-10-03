The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guys, it’s me, Donny. Oh my god, have I got something to tell you, but you can’t tell anyone else, it has to stay secret between us. You know how I have always been saying that that virus is going to go away, and that really, it’s getting better, and that we don’t have anything to worry about anymore.
Not true, at least not for me and the ones around me, one of the people who are always talking to me, they were around me all the time, and now they have told us that they have that stupid virus thing.
Oh my god, what I am going to do, I can’t cancel my things for today at the last minute, we are just going to have to go and hope nothing bad happens. Anyway, seriously, what are the chances that anyone was exposed and will test positive besides that person, right?
Just because they were at a lot of the things I went to these last few days, that doesn’t mean anything, right? What are the odds that I picked up the virus from them, me or anyone else who was at these things.
I am just freaking myself out, cause I am always tested and they tell me that I am always negative, so I guess everything will be alright. Once we go ahead with these campaign rallies and events, well then, once we get back to this place, we can all be tested, and then we can all stop worrying about it.
I mean, what are the chances that any of us picked up the virus, cause how could we have been exposed, you know? I use my mask occasionally so that should have been enough to protect me, and we stay a little bit apart, so that should have helped keep us safe.
How do we tell people without the nasty fake news people finding out and making a big deal about it? They will say that we put people in danger not cancelling my things today, so we have to try to keep it really quiet, and once no one tests positive, we will be fine.
Hey buddy, thanks for letting me vent, I really do feel so much better, now that I could talk out how I feel, you are such a great friend, really, I am so lucky to have you in my corner.
Bye for now, talk later, love.
