The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me, Donny. Remember yesterday when I was talking to you about finding out that person on staff had that stupid virus? The worst thing ever happened, to me of all people, I caught that stupid thing, well, me and my other half, you know, the wife.
Well, and not only that, but a bunch of people besides me, they have gotten sick too, well, the ones we know about right now. I don’t want to even think of how many more people there could be who got sick; plus the ones who got sick, it seems that they were all at the party last weekend.
It was in the garden outside here, the one where I told people who I wanted to get put on the Supreme Court. You know, the woman, they call her ACB, it’s so funny, cause it sounds like ABC, don’t you think?.
Well, anyway, for that thing, I invited lots of people to the party, and now, it seems like everyone is starting to freak out, cause they didn’t wear masks during my talk or the party after that, and they were hugging and standing or sitting really close to each other.
This is so bad, cause now, people aren’t going to believe me when I say that the virus is almost gone, and there’s not really anything to worry about. This could be really bad for me in winning next month, and that just can’t happen.
Also, I know that people are going to be really mean, and say that it’s all my fault, because I didn’t listen to the doctors, and follow all those stupid rules they are always going on about over the past few months.
Why did this have to happen to me, seriously, what did I ever do to deserve this? I have been working so hard, and doing so many things as president, this is so not fair. I am so mad and upset, cause this might screw everything up for me, and then what will i do?
Don’t people realize how bad this could be for me, and of course, the fake news will be after me all the time, I bet that every time I turn on the tv or go on my phone, all I will see is stories about this, and all the people who have gotten sick, and if more people get sick, the story will never go away, you know that’s true, right?
I can’t believe that this is actually happening right now, it’s really a bad time for this to be happening, and I can’t even go to any more rallies or events; that’s another thing, people are going to freak when they find out that we still went to things even after I found out that I might have caught that stupid virus.
How can I make people believe me that I didn’t even think that I could be sick, or not even think of the chance that I could pass it on to all the people who came to see me.
Well, buddy, that’s the latest of what’s going on, what can I do, big guy, how do I fix this so that people don’t get mad and not vote for me, I need them to make sure I stay president.
All my staff, you know the borons in the office, they are getting freaked out themselves, cause they are always around me, and I need them to fix this for me, as soon as possible; I don’t even know what to do if they won’t work with me on this thing, or well, actually fix it for me while I’m sick; after all, that’s what their jobs are, right? Aren’t they supposed to make things better for me?
Bye for now, I know that I will really need to talk to you later. Love you.
