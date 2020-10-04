In the first Presidential Debate Trump again voiced his willingness to not accept the result of the upcoming election. Something that should scare every American but for some reason makes many gleeful. Regardless, Trump’s unwillingness to honor the longest streak of peaceful transitions by any country ever, might not have been the most alarming thing he said. Trump pledged to, “have our people watch the polling stations very carefully.”
What did he mean by that? Like many Trump statements its different than what most politicians say. Who are Trump’s people? I imagine most of you have some answers to that question zipping through your head right now. Did he mean Republicans? Are Republicans going to be monitoring the polling stations? The answer to that question is, yes. Earlier this year, a conservative judge lifted a consent decree allowing both political parties never before seen access to the polling stations.
The Judge went out of his way to say “both parties” but it had not been Democrats lobbying the courts for the past decade to get the ruling lifted. From the moment the judge spoke the Republicans were moving and an estimated 50,000 volunteer Republicans will be placed throughout battle ground states. Democrats will no doubt be present as well. Per usual they have organized slower on the issue, but mobilization is occurring. The sprinkle of chaos onto this volatile situation comes with Trump.
It would be problematic enough if it was simply 50,000 volunteers from each party spread throughout battle ground states influencing who can and cannot vote. But now add Trump. Add the violence and chaos of the past 3 and a half years to this situation. What happens when 30 Democrat volunteers say the polling station is still open but 30 Republican volunteers say it is closed? Most elections the polling station observer makes the call but what happens when they say it is open and a shout rings out, “they are a Democrat!”
Now imagine a polling station dispute drags on. 20 to 30 minutes perhaps? Crowds are gathering, lines are lengthening, people are tense, some people are shouting, “go home! Polling station is closed!” Others are pleading, “Stay in line! You have the right to vote!” What happens if the dispute drags out longer? An hour is all it would take, maybe two. People are still in line—they are more tense and by now at least some police are on the scene. Meanwhile, the party volunteers are still inside arguing. Perhaps half the polling booths are still active, but things are slow.
How long before protestors, from either side show up? In what form do they come? We have already seen Trump supporters show up armed, masked, bearing torches, shooting paintballs, ramming cars through crowds, spraying mace and so much more. What happens when this occurs at a polling station? What happens when that polling station is in a community of color? Voters have been in line for hours, party volunteers are furious with each other, police are barely keeping control, protesters from the left are facing up against Proud Boys rolling into town. An inch from chaos.
Perhaps the most alarming thing about this scenario is not that it could happen, but that it could happen in multiple places at the same time. The Republicans—led by Trump—have once again pushed our nation towards chaos. In a year that everyone should be voting by mail, millions will instead have to not only brave the pandemic, but also potential chaos.
If reading this has left you wary of voting, or perhaps not wishing to vote at all, I beg you to reconsider. We, as a nation must vote. Not matter what we have to endure. We must brave pandemics and worse. We must stare white supremacists (for they will be out in force) straight in the eyes. Because they are voting. Everyone who wants to tear down anything good about this country is going to be voting in force. So steal yourselves and vote. Get up, put on comfortable shoes, mask up, pack a meal, stand in line, stay in line and vote. Failure this year may result in you never having the right again. Vote.