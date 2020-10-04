Comments are closed.
I’m a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan. My lungs are compromised due to burn pit exposure. I can’t get through a flu season without pneumonia. There are thousands just like me. If you truly want to “support our troops,” then wear a damn mask!
Trump wants blood and violence. Agent of chaos #RSR @BadBradRSR
What’s the over/under the Covid - In - Chief fires Mark Meadows?
#VetsAgainstTrump
@BadBradRSR @CripCamper2020 @Holiday1326 @CommuneArts @Kramerica2020 @DarkLordSlush @LenaLoves6 @JO_D_in_NL @Jim9482 @mayaj1973 @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @Earwig360 @BethanyLArmstr1 @RobinEdgell1 @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 Evan's point is direct. Voting is the only option. Go early. Have a local news crew's phone number handy. Nothing like filming for evidence.
Have a strategy and plan ahead.
Go Blue!
Today marks 30 days until Election Day. 30 days until we begin to restore the soul of the nation.
