Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Brings Social & Political Commentary on Disability Culture & Civil Rights Issues To The Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show
RSR Press Release
Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik has brought to you, in two short months, interviews with several Democratic candidates running to represent their districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as interviews with prominent social/political voices of the day, like disabled comedian/actress/writer Maysoon Zayid, and 30 yr. federal prosecutor and legal consultant Glenn Kirschner.
Kristen is now launching personal, disability-perspective episodes of her show, beginning with an individual look at disability culture, pride, and the intersectionality of disability rights and human rights. While Kristen will continue to bring you guests who highlight important social and political issues and a diversity of perspectives, Kristen will also be bringing episodes featuring her own independent thoughts and viewpoints on pertinent issues, especially those concerning disability rights and advocacy. Don’t miss Kristen’s first independent episode on disability culture, pride, and civil rights issues and don’t forget to subscribe to stay apprised of many more exciting and educational episodes to come.