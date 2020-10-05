The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me again, you know, Donny. Oh lord I was so right, as usual of course. All those stupid fakes news people are talking about both on tv and in the papers is how I was going out to events.
They keep harping on the fact that I was still out, even after we had found out that I had been exposed to Covid, Answer this for me, just what was I supposed to do, cancel my events, and disappoint my followers; it’s not like we could even think about that for a minute.
Anyway, it’s not too bad, cause it was only about 11 people who’ve tested positive for that stupid virus thing, well, at least so far; so I really can’t see or don’t know what everyone is freaking out about the last couple days. I even heard someone mentioning that it could be the start of a superspreader event; with me right in the middle of it.
This is insane, and totally gonna ruin my chances of getting re-elected, and that needs to happen desperately, both me and you know just how important that is for me, to make sure everything works out for me, just the way I want and need.
What am I going to do now, I still need to be able to get together with my followers, because they need to see me all the time, and they need to know that I am fine, otherwise, they won’t stay loyal to me.
They have to vote for me, cause if they don’t, it will totally screw up everything for me. All I hear the past few days is that this is proof that I was wrong in not taking all the talking heads seriously, when they were going on about wearing masks, handwashing and staying away from people.
Can you tell me how I am supposed to be able to be with some of my followers when I am being told to stay as far away from people as possible, and honestly the two just don’t work together.
Anyway, me being able to win is more important than the very small chance that anyone there could get sick, right? Anyway, my people believed me and in me, in what I told them about that stupid virus, and now look what happened, so unfair, right?
You know that, so I had to do it, I had to be out front, acting like nothing was wrong. Not for the reasons that i said to sound so good, that as a leader i couldn’t hide away, but that’s not really why, i had to make sure that i could still keep all my followers happy, and have them on my side, so i can stay here.
Well, buddy, it’s so funny, i don’t even really want to be here, but it’s so much better than what could be happening if i don’t win this thing; so I have to spin things so people will see how brave and selfless, I think that’s the word; just how i was willing to put myself in danger to make things good for them.
Back to the big white cell, once I can, and you know that this is true, that I will have to listen to them all going on; and I will have to work so hard to get them back to the way they should be. Oh well, all that work i will have to do again, to get them right where i want them.
It’s so hard, being the smartest and best person all the time; what would they do without me, seriously, I can only imagine what the country would look like if i was here, doing the job i am. Just the thought freaks me out, thinking what this country would do without me, does it do the same for you/
Bye for now, def talk to you later, loves you.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers