Hear ye! Hear ye!
Friends, Americans, MAGA, lend me your lungs!
According to @FacesOfCovid, 1,101 American citizens died of COVID-19 this weekend alone. But does that stop our Putrid Stench Emitting Questionable Human Life-form in Chief? Nooooooo! Because he’s got better things to do! He’s a busy beaver up there in his comfy grande Presidential Suite at Walter Reed signing blank pages for photos taken 5 minutes apart!
Many, many MAGA needed to see their coronavirus super spreader in Chief up close and personal, and boy did he deliver! After they have been chanting and blaring car horns non-stop outside of Walter Reed, the nation’s premiere hospital for veterans who may or may not be suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, he needed to fulfill his narcissistic need for adoration.
He decided that he MUST see the masses, regardless of endangering the lives of Secret Service Agents and possibly infecting them with coronavirus. So, just as he stood outside of a church holding a bible backwards after tear gassing peaceful protesters for a photo-op, he took his literally sick behind, demanded secret service agents to drive him around in a sealed SUV to wave to his adoring, mostly unmasked fans, stopped for a quick bite, and returned to the hospital, where he said he has been meeting with sick patients.
Was there any logic, common sense, consideration for the lives of others, or basic decency factored into this decision? OH HELL NAW! Leave that mess for his enablers to spin for later. There are more important things to tend to, like spreading the love and COVID-19. After all, according to WH sources, he told people in the WH to shield their positive COVID-19 results from the public, even when contact tracing thus far has identified 206 potential contacts following the recently deconstructed Rose Garden Supreme Court nomination event. Who cares about their wellbeing? Not him! Malignant narcissism waits nor cares for any man!
Now, why would we get so worked up about this little stunt? It is not like the President of COVIDlandia has given a rat’s behind about divulging the truth about the coronavirus since January 2020! Remember, we must LIBERATE the states, and it will miraculously go away, and the elderly should be willing to take one for the economy (which must include him). This disgusting act of carelessness, selfishness, egomania, and overall endangerment of lives is not what we must focus on! It is all about showing the American public and the world at large that our ignoramus in chief is worshipped and can make others do anything he wishes at the drop of a dime.
I don’t understand why doctors such as Dr. James P. Phillips would tweet statements like this: “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. Th irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.” He must obviously know what he is talking about because the oaf in chief is receiving care…from his hospital! Okay wait…a statement from a professional that bases his opinion on science backed evidence does not account for anything, right?
And why would Daniel Goldman, a lawyer who helped prosecute the impeachment case against Agent Orange, tweet: “This sort of unnecessary and dangerous stunt is something done by dictators in North Korea and Russia, not by democratic leaders who govern on policy instead of smoke, mirrors and lies.” It is not like the orange buffoon in chief pushed anyone out of a window or poisoned them, although exposing them to a highly contagious virus that has killed 208,000+ American citizens may be relatively just as heinous.
After all, his supporters are on social media stating that it is not like the left cares about the law enforcement or those that wear the badge. I mean, the thousands of tweets from the left expressing outrage about this ploy for attention and endangerment of life, if anything, would definitely not indicate that the left cares about the lives of others. I mean, they have been socially distancing, washing their hands, wearing masks to help save the lives of others, and properly quarantining as per public health guidelines if in contact with COVID-19…okay, wait…that does not support their spin so scratch that.
And why would White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sit with his hands covering his face when the physicians caring for the orange monstrosity provide skeptical statements regarding the health of the the leader of the free world? Maybe he knew the super spreader in chief would pull a stunt like this because he is irrational and out of control. I mean, it is not like the doctors had to explicitly state to the orange monstrosity that he would either leave the White House to be admitted on his feet or on a gurney – choose one! Meadows should be proud of his infantile, decrepit POTUS that does not care about the citizens of the country as he obviously continues to “play down” the seriousness of the pandemic. After all, he has been enabled by the best people — and even shared his COVID-19 germs with them! Talk about consideration…sharing is caring!
Maybe the dexamethasone has affected his mentation. Maybe he needed to get some fresh air (with the windows up). Maybe he needed more oxygen and there is plenty outside. Maybe he wanted the largest community spread event Washington, DC has seen in months to grow even larger, because he is larger-than-life and always winning. Maybe he knows more than the scientists and doctors. Maybe he just spoke to his leader in the Kremlin who said, “What’s that? You say you want to endanger the lives of the people tasked to protect you and jeopardize national security? Oh yeah! Go for it!!” Maybe his condition is not as severe as the medications he has been prescribed indicate, including Regeneron (which he holds stock in Gilead), Remdesivir, and dexamethasone as well as supplemental oxygen which are mainly indicated for moderate to severe coronavirus treatment. Maybe he is just a malignant narcissist, sadist, or just an idiot. We will never know, but that joyride sure was fun and that is all that matters, BELIEVE ME!
IT’S A COVID-19 DRIVE BY FREE FOR ALL! MASKS OFF!Contact the Feature Writers