The St. Louis Cardinals announced the passing of Bob Gibson on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at age 84. It was revealed that Bob had pancreatic cancer in July of 2019. Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Bob pitched with the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, in 1981.
Bob Gibson was a nine-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion that amassed 251 wins, 3,117 strikeouts, and had a lifetime ERA of 2.91. Bob was named the World Series MVP twice in 1964 and 1967. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was also the National League’s MVP in 1968. He won 9 Gold Gloves and hit an incredible .303 batting average in 1970. Pitchers are considered especially skilled if they hit .200. Bob’s feat would be considered extraordinary for an everyday player.
Let’s talk about 1968. Gibson’s performance during the regular season was a pitching masterpiece. He had a 22-9 W/L record. His season ERA was 1.12. What? Must be a typo there. Nope, it was really 1.12! Bob had 13 shutouts that year. In the opening game of the 1968 World Series, Gibson set a new record by striking out 17 of my beloved Detroit Tigers. Why Bob, why?!! It was because he was considered one of the fiercest competitors to ever take the mound. MLB lowered the pitcher’s mound from 15 to 10 inches because of Bob’s dominance that year. That is insane.
Hank Aaron had some advice for Atlanta Braves teammate Dusty Baker about Gibson:
“Don’t dig in against Bob Gibson; he’ll knock you down,” Aaron said, according to the Boston Globe. “He’d knock down his own grandmother if she dared to challenge him. Don’t stare at him, don’t smile at him, don’t talk to him. He doesn’t like it. If you happen to hit a home run, don’t run too slow, don’t run too fast. If you happen to want to celebrate, get in the tunnel first. And if he hits you, don’t charge the mound, because he’s a Gold Glove boxer.”
The great Cardinals manager, Tony La Russa, tweeted out his thoughts on Oct. 3rd:
“Just learned we lost Bob. So sad to face reality that Tom, Lou, & now Bob are gone. More examples of my good Mgr fortune. Personal time with each of these 3 greats personally and professionally. Impossible to fill the gaps that exist with them gone. Wishing their families peace.”
We here at Ringside Report wish Bob’s family and friends peace, as well. Rest in Power #45.Contact the Feature Writers