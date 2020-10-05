RATCHED, a suspenseful murder mystery drama, details the preliminary story of the character, Nurse Ratched, from the 1975 Dramedy: One Flew Over The Coo-Coos Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Danny DeVito Christopher Lloyd, and Will Sampson.
30 years before “Coo-Coo, the stage is set in 1947, two years after World War Two. It’s the story of a woman who seeks employment as a nurse at a mental asylum in North Carolina with possible nefarious reasons behind it. As sweet as she seems is as spicy as she becomes to gain a means to her end.
With this all star award winning cast, it’s easy to look away from the 2 inch Mary Jane pumps, worn by NO ONE during any age of nursing. I found that at times, the background music fought to command the plot more than the actors did, yet despite this, you can settle in to watch a series which looks like it’s going somewhere.
The fashion of the day and beautiful cinematography absolutely stole the show. The bright colors and beauty surrounding every scene gave even the most gruesome, cringeworthy violent scenes, a gorgeous backdrop.
Having an eye for fashion and style, I was wishing I could’ve watched it with my mom, a dress designer and seamstress, who would have tailor made me a few of those fabulous dresses, just by seeing them on the screen.
The show weaves in six major points, which are still alive and well, 73 years later:
● 1. The pervasive misogynistic bias and discrimination which women were subjected to in that era and are again, thanks to those who exhibit it without remorse.
● 2. Discrimination of what we now lovingly call our LGBQT Community.
● 3. The beginning of feminism and women’s empowerment movement, which rose in response to it.
● 4. The mistreatment and abuse of minors in the system.
● 5. Pedophilia: the worst evil in the world
● 6. The corruption in government of using prisoners and the mentally disabled as political pawns and in immoral human experiments.
The film is a dog whistle to those listening that there is still a lot of work to be done in our world.
It held my attention enough to watch the entire series in its entirety in one sitting. The all-star cast, a few from the beloved American Horror Show, nailed their characters perfectly.
Sarah Paulsen is always on point. She brought Nurse Ratched to life with her flawless performance. Ratched is calculating, conniving, manipulative for altruistic reasons. She’s a deeply caring individual who would not think twice of doing whatever she had to do to secure her means.
Sharon Stone was a pleasure to see again. She reminded us of why she was always a favorite. She commanded her quirky character with all of her “Sharon-ness”, personifying Miss Leonore Osgood, the wealthy mother of a psychopathic son.
Cynthia Nixon, known for her Sex In The City character, Miranda Hobbs, a treasure in her own right, takes you into the heart of a woman who loves without measure in a world where who you love could be an issue.
Vincent D’Onofrio was unrecognizable, completely immersed in his character, Governor Wilburn, a cross between Boss Hogg from Dukes Of Hazzard and a certain criminal in chief who shall remain as nameless as he will be when we’re through with him.
“The end justifies the means” is every single character’s silent motto in the movie and THAT is what makes this so captivating. I recommend it, with two thumbs up and four stars. They’re already filming season 2, and while this is neither AHS, or a spin-off, it’s equally interesting.
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Alice Englert, Rosanna Arquette, Sharon Stone, Vincent Donofrio, Charlie Carver, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Cory Stoll, and others.
Screenwriter, Director, Producer, Ryan Murphy of Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Pose, 9-1-1, The Politician, Lone Star. Ian Brennan.
Screenwriter, Director, Actor of Scream Queens, Glee, The Politician.
Newcomer Writer, Producer Evan Romansky.