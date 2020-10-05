If you grew up in the 1960s and 1970s and well into the 1980s you may remember watching a film or a TV series (or several) featuring one of the Cartwright sisters, Veronica and Angela. While their careers may have taken different directions, it’s clear that each has their own share of legendary and memorable roles throughout TV and film. One sister was in a successful Hitchcock film, while the other was in an Academy Award winning musical. Veronica and Angela were born in Bristol, United Kingdom; Veronica on April 20, 1949 and Angela on September 9, 1952, however, they were raised in Los Angeles.
Veronica’s acting career began with an uncredited role in the film IN LOVE AND WAR (1958), and she has been acting ever since. Following IN LOVE AND WAR, Veronica appeared in the series ZANE GREY THEATER (1956), ONE STEP BEYOND (1959), THE BETTY HUTTON SHOW (1959), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1955), THE DANNY THOMAS SHOW (1953), and THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1959). At the beginning of this article I mentioned one sister was in a Hitchcock film. That would be Veronica, playing schoolgirl Cathy Brenner. She costarred opposite Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren and Jessica Tandy in the horror classic THE BIRDS (1963). After THE BIRDS, Veronica continued landing roles in both TV and film. She made a four episode guest appearance on LEAVE IT TO BEAVER (1957), SPENCER’S MOUNTAIN (1963), THE ELEVENTH HOUR (1962), ONE MAN’S WAY (1964), DANIEL BOONE (1964), MANNIX (1967), FAMILY AFFAIR (1966), DRAGNET 1967 (1967), MOD SQUAD (1968), MY THREE SONS (1960), SERPICO (1976), INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978), and another film she is most remembered for ALIEN (1979), with Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt and Tom Skerritt. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Veronica appeared several TV series and films including THE RIGHT STUFF (1983), with Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn and Ed Harris, FLIGHT OF THE NAVIGATOR (1986), MIAMI VICE (1984), THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK (1987), starring Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer, L.A. LAW (1986), CANDYMAN:FAREWELL TO THE FLESH (1995), AMERICAN GOTHIC (1995), THE LOTTERY (1996), ER (1994), THE RAT PACK (1998), and THE X-FILES (1993). Veronica’s other TV and film credits include WILL & GRACE (1998), JUDGING AMY (1999), JUST MARRIED (2003), WITHOUT A TRACE (2002), SIX FEET UNDER (2001), BOSTON LEGAL (2004), COLD CASE (2003), THE INVASION (2007), REVENGE (2011), GREY’S ANATOMY (2005), SUPERNATURAL (2005), and GENERAL HOSPITAL (1963).
Angela’s acting career began with an uncredited role in the film SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME (1956). She followed up with several appearances in TV series such as THE LUCY-DESI COMEDY HOUR (1957), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1955), THE RED SKELTON HOUR (1951), and 223 episodes of THE DANNY THOMAS SHOW (1953). Angela will be best known for two roles in her career, one being Brigitta in the Academy Award winning musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965), starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, and the other is Penny Robinson, in the classic series LOST IN PLACE (1965), appearing in 84 episodes. Angela continued with episodic TV, appearing in series such as MY THREE SONS (1960), MAKE ROOM FOR GRANDDADDY (1970), ADAM-12 (1968), ROOM 222 (1969), LOGAN’S RUN (1977), with her THE SOUND OF MUSIC costar Heather Menzies and THE LOVE BOAT (1977). Angela costarred opposite Sally Field and Michael Caine in the disaster movie sequel BEYOND THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE (1979). Her other TV and film credits include HIGH SCHOOL U.S.A. (1983), AIRWOLF (1984), LOST IN SPACE (1998), with Matt LeBlanc and Gary Oldman, LOST IN SPACE: THE EPILOGUE (2015), with original stars Bill Mumy, Mark Goddard, Marta Kristen, and older sis Veronica in the role of Maureen Robinson, played famously in the original by June Lockhart. Angela most recently appeared in an episode of Netflix’s LOST IN SPACE (2018).
Essential Veronica Cartwright:
THE BIRDS (1963)
INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978)
ALIEN (1979)
THE RIGHT STUFF (1983)
THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK (1987)
Essential Angela Cartwright:
THE DANNY THOMAS SHOW (1953)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC (1965) LOST IN SPACE (1965)