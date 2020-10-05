The Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show returns with another interview with a prospective Democrat representing their district in the U.S. House. So far, Kristen has interviewed Dem candidates Rob Anderson, Zoe Midyett, Devin Pandy, and Natalie Cline, and will be continuing in this spirit when she interviews Dr. Lisa Welch, who is running in TX-12, on Wednesday, October 7th at 6pm CT/7pm EST.
The interview will be uploaded to YouTube later that evening and published for viewing no later than Thursday, October 8th. In the meantime, check out Kristen’s previous interviews with other Dem candidates and with prominent social/political voices of the day like disabled comedian/actress/writer Maysoon Zayid, or 30 yr. federal prosecutor and legal consultant Glenn Kirschner. Don’t miss this exclusive look at Dr. Lisa Welch and don’t forget to subscribe to stay apprised of new episodes as they are aired.Contact the management team