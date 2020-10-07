The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again. It’s still all about that stupid Covid virus, people are complaining about my ride in the limo with two of my agents, saying that it was a photo op stunt, well, okay, that’s true, but how dare they be saying this about me. I am so allowed to do this kind of stuff, especially now for the next few weeks.
You would be so proud of me, cause I showed them just how strong and well I am, when as soon as I got back here to the big house, hee hee, that always cracks me up. Well, anyway, as soon as I got back from the hospital, I made sure that I went out on the balcony right away, and I stood there and saluted the copter that brought me back from there. I know that it made me look so powerful and large and in charge, get it, since I’m the president, I am the top boss, so I am in charge. Funny, right?
Well, anyway a lot of the people are still not listening to me when I tell them to not worry and to not let that Covid dominate their lives. I pointed out how quickly I got better, and want them to know and believe that they will as well; well, I guess they might, if they can be treated the way I was; I am sure that what my doctors did for me is close to what they do for the ordinary, well normal, people.
As I said in my video which I posted, everything is looking great, that we have great medications, and that a vaccine is going to be ready soon. We need people to believe that all of this true, well at least until the day after all the voting goes ahead.
I have been telling the borons and borbots, well, the few that are here now, that I need to get back out on the campaign trail, because all the stupid fake news polls are saying that Sleepy Joe is way ahead of me; and we both know, that there’s no way that could actually be true.
Seriously, when are those stupid people going to realize that just because they say it, that it could possibly be true, like people are going to believe it just because they said it. Woah, just a strange shiver down my back, why does that sound familiar? Oh well, I guess that the AC must be just up a bit too much, that must be it.
Anyway, where was I? Oh, yes, I mean, don’t all the people out there understand that the most important thing is me being able to get back out to have my followers show me how much they all love me, and get them out to vote for me.
Yeah, sure, a bunch of people have died, but what else could we have done to stop that? I am so sick and tired of people complaining about everything, but most of all, Covid; honestly, it seems to be all I ever hear, and now they are constantly talking about all the people who got sick from last week.
How could we have known that someone must have been infected with that awful thing? You understand, don’t you? We had to get ACB’s name out, and then we had to party it up, cause if we didn’t people would think we weren’t really serious about it, right?
See, there’s a reason for it, if I don’t win the voting thing, then if she is on the big bench, and well, then she will listen to what we say about the election being rigged, and it might help us a lot.
Well, normally I would have to trying sneak back to that office, but right now, they don’t want me going back yet, so I can talk to you for as long as I want, but right now, I need to go tweet some more smart and important words to my followers, you know they feel really bad if I don’t tweet all the time, it just makes their day for them.
Bye for now, talk to you soon and love you.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers