SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Greg Puente a happy 57th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Greg Puente a happy 57th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@BethanyLArmstr1 Thanks for the support kiddo and glad you enjoyed it...
👇👇
https://t.co/IFqkqedZiC
I often make poor life choices but choosing to watch this rather than sleep was not one of them... Excellent interview with a lovely nod to Van Halen #RIPEddie
Like and subscribe so you don't miss anything. #Resist
https://t.co/tOwF1bXx8k
@CripCamper2020
@Holiday1326
@CommuneArts
@Kramerica2020
@DarkLordSlush
@LenaLoves6
@Jo_D_in_NL
@Jim9482
@Mayaj1973
@LarryDaniels4u
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@Earwig360
@BethanyLArmstr1
@RobinEdgell1
@Persiflage77
"Donald Trump is a Male Chauvinist Pig!"--"Bad" Brad Berkwitt
Direct quote from the interview last night with Anthony Scaramucci on The "Bad" Brad Berkwitt Show...
https://t.co/gpmrJYgNDW
#TheMooch
#BadBrad
#Fuggedaboutit
#VeteransAgainstTrump
@Persiflage77 @Rainarelli @Rainarelli2 @dave_wildmanaz @stayceespeaks @politcaljann @nascarviki @TheLennyBruce @AngelikiAPG @__CarpeDiem__3 @Rlcollins69 @One_Onyx_Night @BreaultCrow @GangSeattle @JamiJm8645 Thanks Persi!
https://t.co/gpmrJYgNDW