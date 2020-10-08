The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi, bud, it’s me again, Donny. I can’t believe it, but Milton or Malcolm, whatever his name is, he tried to be just like me, but a nicer, quieter me at the VP debate tonight. It was so cute, he was trying to act like a mini version of me; but of course, he couldn’t pull it off as much as he wanted to; after all, I am one of a kind.
He was there showing the two women who’s going to be the winner next month, and he wouldn’t pay any attention to the moderator; and he kept talking until he was finished, and he even tried to interrupt a couple of times, and he kept ignoring the two nasty women, and did what he wanted.
I think it was the most lively I had ever seen him be. For once, he didn’t even look like a real live mannequin; he almost seemed real. See, he’s been learning from me, so that proves that I am so good at being president, and now am getting people to be more like me; well, we all know, that will be the best they can ever be, because who is better than me.
I am after all the most perfect, best, smart and good looking man around. It’s nice he tried, but no one can live up to me, that’s just impossible; how could anyone be as perfect as me, right?
It was really flattering though, so I will try to be nice to him the next time I see him, I will even try to remember his actual name, instead of guessing and not caring if I get it right or not; after all, he deserves a treat for doing so good tonight, and backing me up.
Thanks to him doing this tonight, now people will think that it was our plan all along with how I was at the other one; but since I proved how strong and powerful I was , it was just great. I am sure that these two debates will get us lots of votes To be honest, I was shocked that he could even be so lively and him trying to be so forceful.
Though close to the end of the debate, I got so distracted, cause I noticed something black on his hair, and it was just there, but I don’t know what it was, and it’s driving me nuts, do you know what it was? Hee, hee, I know you didn’t see the show, I am just so funny.
Well, I’m gonna go, I decided to go back to the big old office today, even though I am supposed to isolate since I got back from the hospital, but seriously, those people are just so foolish; I’m fine now, why is anyone worried? It’s insane, they are always trying to get me there, and now they want me to stay home, can they make up their minds or what?
Bye for now, I’ll talk to you later, and love you.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers