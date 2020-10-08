The Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show continues her series of interviews with Democratic candidates, this time with Tom Palzewicz, running to represent WI-5. This will be the 6th interview in Kristen’s series, following Dem candidates Rob Anderson, Zoe Midyett, Devin Pandy, Natalie Cline, and most recently, Dr. Lisa Welch. She will be continuing her mission to elevate the important voices of those who have the potential to make positive change in the legislative branch, and in our country, when she interviews Tom Palzewicz, Friday, October 9th at 6pm EST.
The interview will be uploaded to YouTube later that evening and published for viewing no later than, Saturday, October 10th. In the meantime, check out Kristen’s previous interviews with other Dem candidates and with prominent social/political voices of the day like disabled comedian/actress/writer Maysoon Zayid, or 30 yr. federal prosecutor and legal consultant Glenn Kirschner. Don’t miss this exclusive look at Dr. Tom Palzewicz platform and vision for WI-5, and make sure subscribe to stay apprised of new episodes as they are aired.