The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me, Donny. It’s so crazy, isn’t it, that people are all mad at me, even my own party, including all my people here in the administration and the congresspeople and senators, just everyone.
It’s all because I told Stevie to stop talking to that nasty woman Nancy, and that I was cancelling all the talks about the relief cheques for all the poor people, and the businesses.
I still don’t see why they’re all upset with me; it’s not like any of us are affected by this; we all still have money for whatever we need, you know. To be honest, how is it our fault that none of those poor people saved up money to live on in case something bad happened, right?
They should have been smart like me, and my friends, we always make sure that we have enough money in the bank to pay all of our personal bills. If they had done that, none of this fuss would be happening, and they wouldn’t be acting like it’s all my fault, as if, like somehow I am responsible for all of this, and in charge of taking care of all of them.
I told him to tell her that we are not putting out any cheques to any of those people until after the election, and I am still president. We just have to make it look like it’s all her fault, well her and the rest of that party she is part of.
If we do, then all the people who have to vote will vote for us, because they will be so mad and upset with her, then blaming her for them not getting any money. See, isn’t that the best idea you have ever heard?
Then after the election, my and my group, we’ll be the biggest group of heroes to all of those people, when we make sure that they get cheques as soon as possible. I am so smart, I know exactly how to do things, to do what will make me look so good, though, we all know that’s not a hard thing to do, after all.
I always look good, so it’s not going to be a big stretch; we all know that I couldn’t look bad if I tried, hee hee. To make everyone happy though, I will tell them that we will start talking again, so people will see that I really care about what they are going through, though not really, but they don’t need to know that.
This will give me the votes I need to beat Sleepy Joe and Nasty Kamala, after all this, there is no way that people will vote for them, when they have me working so hard for them, or so they think.
Well, buddy, time to get back to the office and make it look like I am “working hard” to fix everything for them, oh well, what they don’t know won’t hurt them; not really.
Bye for now, talk to you later, love you.
