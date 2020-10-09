Tonight, Top Rank Boxing brings you Emanuel Navarrete, 31-1, 27 KO’s Vs Ruben Villa, 18-0, 5 KO’s live from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) vacant featherweight strap.
Navarrete hails from Mexico and is on a 27 fight win streak! The fight was made when the belt was recently vacated by unbeaten Shakur Stevenson.
Emanuel was the WBO Super bantamweight champion who made 5 successful defenses of his strap, He jumped at this opportunity to move up in weight to win another title. In addition, Navarette has been very active in the ring with him fighting nine times in just 22 months.
“My body is doing a lot better. I’m growing a little bit more,” Navarrete said during Wednesday’s final press conference. “It was getting a little bit difficult making 122 but now going up to 126, I think I’m more prepared for that.
Ruben Villa his undefeated opponent has also been active in the ring up until COVID-19 hit America with his last fight in January of this year where he defeated Alexi Collado, 26-2, 23 KO’s by a unanimous decision. Both fighters can punch as evidenced by their KO ratios on their fight ledgers. Boxing really is trying to do it’s very best in a world that is facing a pandemic! So far, there are no reported cases of anyone catching COVID-19 something that other professional sports cannot say.
Navarrete is heading as favorite for tonight’s fights against Ruben Villa with odds at -250 according to Sports Betting Dime.