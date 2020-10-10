Like many people, I have a career. That career is sales. There is a natural career progression of different job roles, allowing for a little bit of freedom to choose the path one may want to go. The first 5 years of my career was building up the skills to take every next step that I could to transition from independent contribution to management. The four years previous to 2020, I spent every waking hour drilling down on sharpening my skills to be the best possible manager I could be for others.
Like many things, marital status, employment status and the like, things change. Coming into this year, I elected to join an organization to be an individual contributor again. It really does not matter which role I am in, business is my passion, not just something I do for a living, or less important, a hobby.
Sometimes those lines between business and personal get blurred. I can find myself trying to raise my children like managing a sales team full of millennials. We try and make decisions on different focus levels between personal and business, especially in sales. The perfect example is putting together a proposal for a product or service and before it even gets presented to the prospect. We mentally put ourselves in a position as if we are buying and judge whether the price is too high because it seems greater than what we may personally have the ability to afford as opposed to what the business customer’s company can afford. However, a majority of the time, it is significantly easier to negotiate large multi-million dollar deals than it is to negotiate non-monetary deals with my wife.
No matter the scenario, you must separate personal from business. Negative emotions, or positive for that matter, can affect a decision you need to make in the best interest for whichever side of the line you are trying to execute.
With the latest development in the President Trump nightmare that started in 2016, I see a huge blurry line for Cheeto Man separating business from personal, and the cost is greatest to all of us. Deadly Donny, who miraculously had what seems to be the mildest case of COVID ever, is acting unaffected from his diagnosis last week. Forget the bogus joyride he took. Forget his staged photos at Walter Reed. Focus on the business of running the government.
For lack of better conceptual description, we can assume half the country should be ran one way and the opposite for the opposition. In that very basic view of the bi-partisan government, from a business perspective I cannot fault him for being on the opposite side. Do not mistake that sentence for some sort of approval of our electoral college elected leader. While many jokes circulate via social media or televised content, he must truly understand that he is the President of the United States of America (for the time being at least), as opposed to the President of the Red States of America. We can joke all we want on that concept, but that’s the perception he gives to his actions as our leader.
Again, emotions should be left on the sideline of business. The inclusion of emotion in a business situation automatically blurs the lines of personal and business. The man is not smart, scheming con, but not smart. He has consistently demonstrated a lack of understanding to running a successful business in his adult life, resorting to certain bankruptcy. In this, he has consistently demonstrated the lack of knowledge of government functionality, the lack of emotional intelligence as a leader and worst of all, the lack of uniting a divided country.
The immaturity on social media for a senior citizen should have been a clue that maybe he is unfit to be in such a distinguished position of power. And while he is certainly continuing to show his ineptness to lead, he exemplifies the failures that allowing emotion into his business has caused.
His ability to openly hold up progression on a stimulus in a hostage scenario until after the election is nothing more than an emotional act of an immature personal hatred for his opponents. The problem is that it isn’t the Democratic politicians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that this punishes, but rather the constituents of this great United States. The people who were or are impacted by his negligence handling the pandemic from losing a job or being infected with COVID are the ones who feel this brunt in the most immediate fashion. That will not be for long. Sooner than we would like to admit or fathom, the impact will hit more and more people as we start to see a further withdraw in the economy. The vicious cycle of no spending leading to more job loss, leading to harder times for American’s is almost certainly on the way.
His belief is in the solid perception he has of the stock market. With many stocks and exchanges at record highs, he does not realize piece by piece he is creating a house of cards. The stock market can go from the greatest castle to the smallest shanty in a New York minute. Coming from a man who had enough losses to only pay $750 in federal taxes over the past several years, following his lead thinking he knows what he is doing with money is like believing the storylines the WWE presents are real life.
While he has come out and directed congress to stop negotiating the stimulus and focus on the appointment of his nomination for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, both topics align with his personal feelings being dragged into business. Additionally, I believe that personal side is being brought in due to fear. With all the spotlight on his taxes, criminal investigations of his family business practice and his handling of COVID, we can take these actions of Trump as panic out of either fear of losing in November or impending possible legal troubles. The BlueWave has come on very strong and the anticipation is building up from the polls still leading in Biden’s favor, especially in the swing/battle ground states.
One very successful business lesson comes from Michael Corleone, even though its from the least popular film of the Godfather Saga, it has never been more apparent to me in the spotlight. "Never hate your enemies, it clouds your judgement." His personal feelings towards his opposition is allowing for slip ups and future damage. Unfortunately again, that collateral damage is us.