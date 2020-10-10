By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)
There is a joke that goes along the line of…
What is the quickest way of becoming a millionaire?
The punchline?
Start by being a billionaire and spend…
It stopped being funny when that millionaire became President of the United States.
This week, the run in to the White House has taken a couple of very expected turns.
Firstly, the debate.
In the United Kingdom we have adopted your Presidential style debates as we think it is, “a good thing”. Having watched the petulant man in orange behave badly, it seems like less of a good idea, now.
Of course, there shall be those who focus on the appearance and behaviour of Joe Biden. Should he have called your President a clown? Should he have told him to shut up? Perhaps not.
The whole debacle was nothing short of an embarrassment. Biden, himself got caught in the maelstrom of a man who sees nothing wrong with what he does, what he says and what he believes. Your biggest problem is that there would appear to be a huge number of people within the United States who also think there is nothing wrong with him.
And then secondly, something quite literally, was wrong with him.
A man who has refused to believe that COVID-19 is the pandemic it is. A man who has not socially distanced himself. A man who has refused to agree to wear a mask as much as he ought.
This man got sick.
Who could have ever predicted that?
Want a list?
His supporters now have a problem, especially these people who believe that COVID-19 is a hoax, and that President Trump is the man trying to sort out a disgusting mess amongst desperately evil people within the Washington swamp.
Now he and his wife have COVID-19. How can he have the very thing that does not even exist?
As predictable as the debate ending up being a slanging match between one child and an intelligent man, being badly refereed by someone who’s news network favors one of the two participants, we shall no doubt see Q Anon tell us how clever the President is in adopting the cloak of deception to out maneuver the naysayers.
So, from over here we have a few things that made little sense and some that may concern us more.
There is firstly the fact that the robust Trump at times sounded coherent and impressive. He did not lose his cool but what he did do was just throw nonsense in a highly effective manner. The story of the debate has become one about how much of a mess the debate was, not how much of a mess Trump was.
Job done for Trump.
Secondly there is no point in trying to prove that Trump and his wife are faking their illness. You end up in the midst of the same nonsense spouted by Q Anon and others.
It is also not good to wish them ill.
As Senator John McCarthy showed when he was tackled in a public meeting by a woman who was convinced that Barack Obama was not even American, his dignity and the statesman like rebuke that he gently gave her endeared me to a man who exuded that confidence of someone who was a hero to many.
Joe Biden wished the Trumps a speedy recovery. I do too.
I especially hope that once he has recovered, he loses the election and then there are indictments he faces, and justice shall follow.
If not, then the damage to the American product shall be palpable.
If countries like Egypt can prosecute former rulers, if countries who have a tenuous link to democracy can jail political charlatans and abusers of power and those fledgling democracies who are emerging from Communist rule can hold onto peace and justice as the lynchpins of their future, then whither America?
Taking this man and turfing him out of the White House is step one. Step two would be believing those who have made complaints as there are so many of them. Step three would make a difference to how we see the USA from that point onwards.
Making him pay.
