The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi, it’s me, Donny. Can you believe that FF imposter guy Billy Boy won’t go ahead and do what I want, and just release the report that shows that the guy Barack and Sleepy Joe, and that nasty woman, you know who I mean, Crooked Hillary; what they did to me back in 2016.
It would show just how mean they were to me when they spied on my campaign when I ran for this job back then, even though they always deny that they were doing it. You know as well as I do, that they did do that to me, no matter they say.
They have always said that they were only looking into the idea that Russia was trying to interfere with the presidential election back then; and that they heard some of my people always talking to people in the Russian government.
Even if some of my workers for the campaign were talking to some of them, I will never say one way or the other if they did that back then; but that doesn’t mean that I was involved, so none of it’s my fault; and now they have to pay for being so bad to me. After all, I am the president, so they have to treat me right.
Anyway, even if those talks took place, I never spoke to any of those people. Well, of course, I spoke to V, he is such a good friend of mine, and since at the time I was so new to all of this political stuff, he was so nice to me, and gave me all kinds of advice, of how to act and things like that, well, just for the new political stuff I was dealing with, you know.
Obviously, we all know that I am just great at dealing with people, especially when they admit that I am the best and smartest person ever, and that I am so good at dealing with things, and that I am always right when I say things, then everything is better, and I feel so special.
I really like it then, when people show me the respect I deserve, after all, I am always showing all the people just how good I am at being president, and the fact that I was even before then. Anyone who doesn’t see or admit that, well, they are just jealous.
Well, anyway, that’s why that group tried to spy on me, it was because they were just so jealous, and they knew that Nasty Crooked Hillary had no chance of beating me. Plus if she had nothing to hide, why did she delete all those emails, right? Seriously, if she hasn’t done anything wrong, why not show people the emails.
Keeping them secret only makes her look like she has done something wrong, and proves that I was so right about her. That’s so completely not like me keeping my records and taxes secret, and why should I have to give them to the public; since they’re private documents, and because I am the president, they should stop asking me for them. Why should they think they have the right to do that to me of all people?
Once Billy Boy finishes this job for me, then he should go after all the people who are trying things with me; it’s what he’s supposed to do after all, he knows that he is supposed to take care of me and any little problems I have. Why does he think I have kept him around all this time; so now, he has to do whatever I tell him.
So he better go after Sleepy Joe, especially since SJ is trying to steal my job. Since he is obviously a crook, like I said earlier, he shouldn’t even be able to run for my job. Billy Boy has to make him go away, and then I don’t have to worry about losing my job anymore.
Well, buddy, thanks for the chance to vent, or rant, whatever you want to call it. You always make me feel so much better. I guess it’s time for me to go back to that old office, oh well, it’s better than where I could be spending all my time if I don’t win next month.
Bye for now, let’s talk later, and love you, thanks for being such a good friend.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers