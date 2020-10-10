RSR Press Release
Image by HRAJ
Twitter can be a great social media platform where you meet people who turn out be the real deal! Recently, I met Chantel Marsaw from a tweet she put on my interview with Anthony Scaramucci. From there, I found out she was the Founder/President of “It Still Takes A Village” (501C3) located in Natchez, Mississippi. On Tuesday October 13, at 2:00 PM CDT, Marsaw will be the special guest on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
(It Still Takes A Village Mission Statement)
It Still Takes a Village, is a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring programs for middle school, high school, and college students in the Southwest MS area, who have loss a parent or sibling. Our organization strives to develop leadership among youth through supportive programs to ensure personal growth and development. The organization’s goal is to provide each student with encouragement, support and guidance needed to obtain a high school diploma and/or degree to become a positive member in today’s fast-paced society. “It Still Takes a Village” has plans to open a community center in our local community in order to provide a learning environment that will be an invaluable resource to the young people, the aspiring mentors and the entire community at large.
Our Initiatives:
Dress for Success
College Preparedness
Writing Successfully
How to Interview
Financial Aid Assistance
Check out It Still Takes A Village Website.
You will not want to miss this interview!
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.