The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me Donny. I am back to campaigning again, I have been all over the news shows talking to all my friendly reporters and hosts, letting people know that I am back and ready to get going on my rallies, and getting to meet my followers who so badly want me to win and stay president.
Look at me, I am proof positive that Covid isn’t really that bad. Just look at how quickly I recovered, so all the people who are sick or get sick; well, they just need to get some good medical care like I did. Yes, a bunch of people died, but that’s not really my fault.
So what if I knew just how bad it could be, or well so they thought, obviously it’s not that bad, just look at me. Well, anyway, yes we kept it quiet because I didn’t want anything screwing up the trade deal.
Also, you know that people would just panic if we told them that there was a disease coming that we didn’t know how to treat and stop; to be honest, I wish that it had never come out, so that I wouldn’t have to be listening to everyone always bitching about how bad things are right now. They are always acting like there is stuff I could be doing to make things better.
Can’t they see just how hard things are for me right now; with me having to finish dealing with still feeling bad from the virus but not being able to show it; and then all the things with the campaign; you would think they would feel some care and compassion for me, can’t they see what I am dealing with?
Imagine if it was them having to deal with all the things, I have to handle every single day. If only they could feel some of what I go through, and they would feel the frustration, worry, and all of that. What do they have to worry about, it’s not like they’re even working right now.
Why can’t they just relax and leave me alone for a while, instead of constantly whining for things, seriously. They don’t have to worry or deal with all the people constantly trying to get me to do things for other people. Why can’t I just put myself first for a change like they all do, but no, all they want is to see what I can do for them.
I just wish they could deal with all the things that are thrown at me every day, just for a few days, then they would leave me alone, or at least tone down all the whining and complaining they are doing non-stop.
Honestly, they keep acting like it’s my responsibility to fix things for them, and also like it’s my fault that things got this way, as if. Like I said, as if anything they are dealing with could be anywhere near what I am doing all the time, or even just as important.
I am so sick and tired of dealing with all of this, and never even getting thanks for all the hard work I do, after all, I am just that selfless, kind, and hardworking, in trying to make America great again.
It’s obvious that I am the only one who sees the way the country should be run and the fact that I am working so hard to get it to that point. Of course, there are the people who are devoted to me.
They are the only ones who seem to appreciate it; you know who I’m talking about, and since they are my followers, they are the ones who want me to stay president, well, that’s who I am doing all of this for, since they treat me so good all the time.
I will admit that I love it when they start calling my name or saying four more years, and to me, it’s just the most perfect thing to hear. As far as I can tell, both V and K also think that I am exactly what America needs, and they want to see me here in the big chair for as long as I can stay here.
Well, buddy, got to run, got to get back to work, for a change I’m looking forward to it, cause we are planning all my campaign things, so I can hear all those great people chanting for me, it feels so good.
Bye, talk to you later, and lots of love.
