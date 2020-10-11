Let us not forget that flies are attracted to crap. The entertainment of a fly nesting on the silver covered dome of Mike Pence was priceless. However, the debate itself was worthless.
Watching up to a certain point, I had my opinions on each candidate. I knew what I was expecting or hoping for from each candidate as an American citizen. There is a reality that the “Red Wedding” party wins in November, so keeping an open mind as much as possible is how I like to observe. I guess I put false hope in the continuous let down of the current Republican Party to helping America, all of America, thrive. Sadly, we got what we should have expected from Pence. It is clear his lack of regard and respect for women. It is clear he is out of touch with the modern world.
Do not get me wrong, I thought Kamala did well. I thought she did fine with elegance and eloquent answers to the topics thrown to her. The professionalism of a distinguished woman was my impression, opposed to the domineering and overbearing disrespect we continuously saw from Pence. More importantly, I felt like there was someone fighting for America and democracy for all. Both candidates had their moments where they should have concealed emotion a little bit better, but for the most part, the debate was exactly what we should have expected all along.
These debates over the years have gotten so much worse and so much more worthless from my perspective. If I knew any undecided voters, I would have a strong sense of doubt that these debacles would result in swaying one way or another. Breaking it down, statistically if one is an undecided voter, they tend to have a strong disinterest for politics. There will be some who want to know more from each platform if they have been exposed to little information leading up to the events, but most people who have that exposure already have their minds made up. I might add I find it hard to believe that there is a lack of exposure of information in the social media and internet age, however, I do believe the exposure of misinformation is readily accepted.
We have lost sight. These have become less about how we can help serve Americans as a country. It has become less about how we can unite Americans. It has distinctly become a free for all chaotic battle on re-exemplifying their ideological or party agenda. They have become pre-voting rallies with almost zero substance. Most watch with open ears for their candidate and yell at the television at the opposition when they don’t agree with the ideological message provided. Any truth, and I am guilty as well, gets washed away due to our own bias. These traditional debates have become a circus have done nothing more consistently than divide the country further.
Openly, I am in favor of the idea of a virtual debate. Not for risk of COVID, though after recent events that may be a smart way anyway, but rather controlling the chaos. Every person in a debate wants to get their point across, which is their right to do so. The problem has become that each candidate wants to get their point across outside of the rules and foundational structure of the debate presented. This has led to rude portrayals of every candidate, focusing more on the wrong they perceive from the other side. It is hard enough to coral cats. The virtual mediation can be controlling to provide equality in the needed message to express from each candidate.
I woke up this morning to two topics that caught my eye. The first: the clear and utter dichotomy of intelligence as to what the debate was on every social media feed I can view. Many openly come out and applaud the rudeness of stifling actions Pence laid upon Kamala, claiming victory for the reigning VP. Many come out and just point out the dominating nature Pence is driving in attempt to assert his egotistical male dominance. Less common ground than before, and I am not sure how that is even possible anymore.
The second: Trump withdraws from the planned virtual debate coming up. I admit, I was not sure how to feel. The preceding points would aid a theory of happiness not to have to view these circuses anymore. I know, we all have a choice to view, but it is the train wreck theory, it is hard to just look away. And selfishly, I want to see less of a divide that has become so apparent from the pre-game to the election hype in arenas I am in every day. But like the kid who just wants to be invited to the party so he can decline to come, Trump is backing out. While I still feel he is afraid and acting out of fear with all that surrounds his out of control life scenarios, giving an excuse that candidates would not have control over what is heard is a waste of time for him. I view it as Napoleon having to answer to someone with more authority in the given situation. I view it as disappointment and a tantrum to have to play by the rules. I view it as fear.
There was something mentioned in “Bad Brad’s” interview with Anthony Scaramucci that really caught my attention in and frankly has been the logic to this whole point. The government is forgetting they are here to serve us, the people. They are not here to rule us. Watch the interview if you have a chance, “The Mooch” is a great personality with common sense information that everyone should hear.
Being biasedly shaded towards the blue side, I believe in this because I believe the blue agenda leads to help serve more of America. It leads to serve people as citizens, not corporations. And before we go down the path of the Republican way is better for the economy, lets remember they are shaded to help the people who can afford it. I get the Republican/Capitalist view in that they have money by what they view as earning it (sometimes the case, sometimes it is just Daddy giving you $6M to start a business), and in the land of the free, get out and go get yours. The problem with that is this country is not as free as we think. The opportunity is not deployed equally, and never has been. Furthermore, the debunking in my eyes becomes those who are on the democratic side of things and are extremely wealthy.
We have a voice that needs to be heard on November 3rd, or before if you can. People have their bias and the odds that changes from a debacle of a broken structure debate likely will not change that. People change their views over time, I accept that. Parties have changed complete platforms before. Times change, views change. But I doubt after debates like the last two we had that anyone stood up and yelled, "I am on their side now!" The results have been pushing people farther apart, a hypothetical unification of any means have not been accomplished. If you really care about America, listen. If you really think you are voting for the right candidate, listen. If you really think the candidate is better for America, or even yourself, listen. And in preparation for that, much like my time yelling at Mike Pence or Donald Jeenyus Trump, "SHUT UP."