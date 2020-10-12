Read the full CNN story HERE.
Donald Trump Is As Close To Being Super Man as Melania Trump’s Boobs Are Real!
October 12th, 2020 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
👇👇
The @GOP turning the United States into a third world country. https://t.co/otf5uPBV7e
I second that!!!!👇👇
Fuck Donald Trump
@StuTheJanitor @mayaj1973 Trump doesn’t care, Penis doesn’t care & their cult most definitely couldn’t careless! Hence, fuckem!
@mayaj1973 Fuckem! The only part that sucks is they bring it back to responsible people like us! We just have to be extra diligent in social distancing & wearing a mask!