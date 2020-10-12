Well, well, well…what have we here? It took a minute for me to begin writing this article because I had to stop rolling on the floor laughing at the latest magic trick Candace Owens and her Blexit movement tried to pull out of their hats! But then, I realized how truly depressing it was to watch this event unfold. You have to laugh to keep from crying, though.
The Blexit movement, initiated by the Greatest Grifter of all Candace Owens in 2018, is a social media campaign geared towards African Americans and Latinx voters in an effort to encourage them to abandon the Democratic Party. The name derives from the conservative British movement Brexit who demanded to withdraw from the European Union.
The goal is to encourage minority voters to register as Republicans. Additionally, Candace Owens told ABC News that Blexit is an organization whose goal is “the purpose of educating minorities about conservative principles (free markets, entrepreneurship, capitalism, etc.)—concepts and theories that can truly transform and uplift our communities.” Which is odd because despite all of the capitalism in the United States, only a minority of Black people have benefited from said economic and political system.
Candace Owens decided that the best way to show her support of Agent Orange Patient Zero was to convince African Americans and Latinx people to gather on the White House lawn for a “peaceful protest”; this after paying for their flights and accommodations and offering teal Blexit t-shirts which were mandatory to wear and sharply contrasted with the red MAGA hats. She advertised ahead of time for a “HUGE outdoor rally”, an “anti-Black Lives Matter event” on Instagram: “Time to do a Blexit event. If you are a minority in America and you are actually bored with the fake blm narrative and the fake white supremacy narrative, we have just decided that we are going to host a massive demonstration against the media narrative….We are giving away a limited amount of travel stipends to those that really them.” Curiously, the teal Blexit t-shirt swag was symbolic of their support for a man that thought it best to “LIBERATE” the states after the media began covering stories of the disproportionate number of African Americans being affected by the coronavirus. But hey, masks were mandatory for entrance onto the White House grounds.
The orange monstrosity delivered a 15-minute speech touting his support for law enforcement. “You understand that to protect the lives of Black Americans, and all Americans, we must support our police.” Even the ones that kill Black people like George Floyd and too many others is what his words inferred, I suppose. “Democrats have run nearly every inner city in America, and I mean for 100 years, and their policies have delivered nothing but calamity, poverty, and trouble. Sleepy Joe Biden’s betrayed Black and Latino Americans, if you think he can run this country you’re wrong. For half a century. We’ve got to vote these people into oblivion, got to get rid of them, so bad for our country. Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left and embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police—we have law and order—and pro-American agenda. I want to thank the Blexit Foundation for organizing this event.” This from a man whose organization was sued in a discrimination lawsuit for not renting to Black people, spread the birtherism conspiracy theory, and wanted to hold a rally Juneteenth.
He went further, promoting his “Platinum Plan” for investment in Black-owned businesses, directing up to $40 billion in federal funds into the private sector to boost lending in Black-owned businesses. Yes, wow! What is odd is that Research at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 41% of Black-owned businesses—some 440,000 businesses—have been closed due to COVID-19 following his abysmal management of the pandemic, as compared to white-owned businesses. As per the Economic Policy Institute, “The disparate racial impact of the virus is deeply rooted in historic and ongoing social economic injustices. Persistent racial disparities in health status, access to health care, wealth, employment, wages, housing, income, and poverty all contribute to the greater susceptibility to the virus—both economically and physically.” Andre Perry of the Brookings Institute remarked, “Because a lot of Black business owners don’t have the kind of equity due to structural racism, they have less of a cushion to withstand this particular moment in time….If Black businesses and individuals had the same type of cushion as their white counterparts, we would not be in this situation.”
The orange monstrosity claims to overcome these wealth disparities, despite SIMULTANEOUSLY trying to: dismantle the Affordable Care Act through the Supreme Court while having no plan for a replacement healthcare policy; enacting housing policy that would make mortgages more expensive for minority borrowers and those trying to become homeowners by ending government control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, thus reducing access to credit for low-income communities by introducing private competition; halting at least six investigations into discriminatory mortgage loan “redlining”; calling companies that support the Black Lives Matter Movement “weak” and led by “weak people”; increasing Black unemployment to 13% as of August 2020 (4.6% higher than the national figure) due to his flagrant mismanagement the coronavirus pandemic; supporting tax cuts for the rich leading to an exploding national deficit, and arguing that the need to eliminate social safety nets for the poor would be the solution to his financial failures in leadership; embracing rampant voter suppression efforts; repeating the bigoted dog-whistle that poor people are invading the suburbs; siding with neo-Nazi, militia and white supremacists groups on numerous occasions throughout his term in office; and displaying not an ounce of empathy towards people who have been infected by or lost their lives to COVID-19, instead stating that his contracting the coronavirus was a “gift from God”.
In contrast, his opponent in the presidential race Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to invest more money in historically Black colleges and universities and $150 billion in new capitol for Black-owned businesses.
The loyal follower of the orange monstrosity, and all things white supremacist by proxy, tweeted, “Black and Latino Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media”, and “Today, thousands [LOL] of us have descended upon Washington D.C. to [back the blue]. Minorities do not belong to the Left.” So instead, minorities “belong” (interesting choice of words) to the Right…right?
Let’s get this straight…White House aides are practically revolting against working in the White House due to the rampant spread of coronavirus, yet it was a brilliant idea to be on the grounds of that very same super spreader location, with an actively infected patient spewing his vitriol from a balcony like a dictator? Who does that? Or in colloquial speech, where they do that at?
The Blexit group is part of the 8% of African American support the orange monstrosity claims would be a large voting bloc. In 2016, the orange monstrosity predicted to a largely white crowd that if he were elected, “And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95 percent of the African American vote. I promise you. Because I will produce.” [LOL]
Owens recently stated, “There are people all around the country that support this president because he supports law and order. It’s that simple.” This statement “simply” ignores the fact that the orange monstrosity supports law and order when it conveniently does not involve him and his numerous legal woes: the potential tax fraud and evasion, the claims of sexual harassment and abuse, the campaign finance illegalities involving his inaugural campaign including the illegal funneling of money by foreign actors into the Trump inaugural committee coffers and a pro-Trump Super PAC, the probable negligent homicide of 210,000+ American citizens by the disregard for science regarding coronavirus EVEN AFTER HE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH THE VERY SAME VIRUS, and the emboldening of white supremacist groups and making excuses for people committing the murders of peaceful protesters…not to mention the class action lawsuit mounted against him for the fraudulent Trump University and the 3,500 legal cases in United States federal courts and state courts that his business has been involved in.
And not only did this event place some of the most vulnerable people at risk for contracting COVID-19, which is still incurable no matter what the orange monstrosity says in his infomercial like White House videos, but the orange monstrosity did not even bother to spend a decent amount of time speaking to the minority masses (all 400 of them despite the thousands promised) as compared to the time he takes speaking to the usual crowds at his cult rallies. Maybe it was due to his compromised breathing and stamina? Maybe it was due to the lack of Air Force One strategically placed in the background as a prop? Maybe it was because the speech was yet another blatant violation of holding campaign events at the White House…recall a little thing called the Hatch Act? Or maybe…just maybe it was because he had literally just tweeted bile about a Democratic Governor who was the victim of a plot unearthed by the FBI to kidnap her which was orchestrated by a white supremacist domestic terrorist militia group? Maybe it was because he just told white supremacists groups DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE to “Stand Back and Stand By”?
Without even having to delve too deeply beneath the surface, this event was irony to the nth degree. There seemed to be more non-minority people in the crowd upon closer inspection of the obligatory propaganda photos. I've decided that this "peaceful protest" was not funny at all. Instead, it was a truly sad, desperate and self-deprecating spectacle. Not only had the Blexit group amplified the voice of the orange monstrosity who only expresses care for them when it comes to obtaining their vote, but they also planned a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza to be held after listening to their Dear Leader..because they wish to share the message that Black lives "don't" matter which would include their own?? The mental contradictions and cognitive dissonance is strong with this group. As the Daily Beast puts it, "Owens isn't actually there to be white conservatives' emissary to the Black community. Rather, she's a tool of racist propaganda and deflection—a Black mouthpiece who propagates and validates anti-Black talking points, while exploiting her own race to shield white racists, like Trump, from charges of racism." Ouch!