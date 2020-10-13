The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, Donny. Can you believe that those nasty fake news people at The Washington Post posted that story; you know the one, it’s all about how thanks to me and my family travelling so much; once I was elected, but especially my kids, and that there was so much money being spent on paying for the Secret Service agents who had to go with them.
The big thing they are talking about is that my kids stayed at our hotels and the resorts, and because of that there was a lot of money paid to them for those stays. What exactly is their problem, anyway?
I really don’t see the problem myself, the agents have to stay with the kids when they travel since they are there to protect them; so why does anybody have an issue with them staying at our hotels, where else would they stay?
It’s not like they are going to find such amazing rooms at such a good price anywhere else, and they know it. The kids know that our hotels are the absolute best, and they are used to having the best all the time, so why should they do with less than that?
Anyway, from what the blonde son told me, Erin, I think; he said that the hotels only charge them for the cost of housekeeping; so I want to know, do they think that we could let them stay there for free? I might own them, but they are businesses after all, and they do need to make money to stay open; so of course, they were charged to use the rooms.
Also, did they expect the kids to go stay at some chain hotel, really? I mean, that would just be cruel, wouldn’t it, to make them stay somewhere like that, cause that’s something they have never had to do that before, so why should they start now.
Would they do that to their own kids, you know, would they make them start doing things they have never done before. Those nasty fake news people are always just looking for something to go after me or my family for some bad thing they think we might have done.
That’s because there isn’t anything wrong for them to write about, so they are just trying to cause trouble for me because they don’t want me to win, and they are just so jealous of how good, smart and loved by all my followers I am.
It might just be me, but I think they are doing this because they are hoping that I will lose the election and not be the president anymore; so they are trying anything they can to make me look bad, even though that is really hard to do, since I am just so amazing at everything.
I mean, just look how I went from being a top businessman who everyone wanted to be like, you know that’s true, I even had that show, remember; also, how I ran for and then became the president the first time I tried, it was just so easy, so see, that proves just how good I am at anything I try.
I am definitely so over them doing things like this; so what if a bit of money went to my hotels and resorts, it had to go somewhere, why not there? They’re acting like we did something wrong, as if, they just wish they could do the same thing, oh well, it sucks to be them.
Well, buddy, back to getting ready for the rest of my rallies, it’s the only thing that’s fun in all this stuff, they really don’t deserve me, and they should realize how lucky they are to have me, and treat me the way I really deserve.
Bye for now, love you, talk to you later.
