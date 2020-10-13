By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist
Renpat, the retired (supposedly) CIA cat who is another Curmudgeon family member, had received an email from a “retired” colleague who had taken up residence in Australia
(Although Renpat is believed to no longer be active in her former role, dark limousines with men in suits wearing earbuds still arrive at the Curmudgeon home and whisk the brilliant feline away. Everyone in the household knows that they are never to ask where she goes, when she will return or what her absence concerned)
Renpat’s ex pat friend is a Labradoodle, who had adopted the name of Mattie. Mattie and Renpat had shared many adventures and misadventures together. Mattie now enjoyed the laid back life of an Aussie and plans were afoot for the entire Curmudgeon household to spend a summer with her in Australia.
It was the end of the day and Renpat and Galahad were enjoying the luxury of sitting together, chatting and reviewing their household notes.
“Have you had a chance to read the email that Mattie sent?” queried Renpat.
Having just relaxed after coming from his shower, Galahad nodded ‘no’.
“Ah,” Renpat said. “This is a delightful and charming confirmation of what we both have long known.”
The “retired” CIA cat was referring to research done by Dr. Andrea Utley who is an associate professor at the University of Leeds. She had done a study in partnership with Western Australia Tourism.
Turning his laptop back on, Galahad chortled as he read the article.
The article identified another way to counteract stress. Dr. Utley observed study participants as they reviewed a 30-minute montage of adorable babies: puppies, kittens and gorillas.
While cleaning her magnificent tail, Renpat told Galahad that Mattie was a friend of the good Doctor Utley and had learned that many of the subjects were students and the research was done during exam time.
“Indeed a time of great stress,” Galahad smiled. “Her email noted that the study results showed that heart rates were lower and blood pressure normalized while viewing the babies and that there were even psychological benefits, reducing anxiety.”
“And there were Quokhas in the montage,” added Renpat
Noting Galahad’s raised eyebrows, Renpat explained.
“They live in Western Australia on an island and Mattie has visited them. She plans to take us there when we visit, hopefully, next summer. They’re marsupials and absolutely adorable. She said she went with some non-furry, two legged friends and the Quokhas were not afraid of humans.
“Mattie said that we can let them come close to us. But she was adamant that we are not to touch them. They hop like Kangaroos.
“She thought that Doctor Curmudgeon especially would be thrilled to meet them…they have a vague resemblance to teddy bears, are herbivores and very nocturnal.”
“I am sure the surly one would love them….that is…until one of the Quokhas leaped up and snatched the chocolate from her hand!”
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
