The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey big guy, it’s me again, Donny. He just won’t go away, and he never agrees with me, it’s like he is out to make me look bad. You know who I’m talking about, right? Of course you do, it’s Little Tony, dear Dr. Fauci, not.
I am so upset, and it’s all thanks to his whining so much about it; we had to change the ad, and then I actually had to admit that we did it without him knowing about it or approving the clip we used of him in the ad; then to top it off, I kind of had to apologize to the little guy.
Oh my god, it was so frustrating, cause he won’t just stop doing all the interviews telling the public just how bad everything is, how the virus is not disappearing; he keeps telling the truth about it, no matter what we do to try and make people not believe him.
Seriously, it’s driving me nuts. Why can’t he back me, well, at least until after the election. Is it really so much to ask that he do this for me, especially with all the voters; he knows that I need them to vote me back in as president. How can he be so selfish, and not do anything to help me win the election?
It’s not like he doesn’t know everything I have done to fight that stupid virus, he should be telling all the people just how much I have been doing to protect the country, it’s not that hard to say.
I need him to do this because if the top disease doctor in the country backs me up, then people will have to believe him, and they won’t hold all those deaths against me.
Obviously, even though I could have easily become a doctor if I had wanted to, the people need to know that I am not a doctor, so I am not trained in all that medical stuff; even though I bet that I am way smarter than any of them.
Really, if it had been so serious, why didn’t they push me to do more, not that I think there was much more I could have done, anyway? It’s common knowledge that no one knows how bad it was; well, except for those stupid interviews I did with that Bob guy, and you know how it is, I kind of said more than I meant to, and now people are mad at me and the rest of the administrationn team for deciding to not tell them everything.
I know better than everyone else, and this is so true; we both know that everyone would just have panicked, which would have so interfered with all my plans; plus then I couldn’t have gone on my weekend trips when I did, if they had known just bad things were going to get.
I really needed those trips to destress from all the pressure I was under; this job is really hard, you know. No one can appreciate all the things I have to deal with everyday, so yes, I did need that time for me to recharge. I mean, everyone else gets the weekends off from their jobs, so can’t I do the same. Who says that I have to be in that place day and night; 24/7, like seriously, right?
Anyway, he is just so mean to me all the time, just like when he called my party a superspreader event, instead of saying that I must have gotten that Covid from someone after that. No, and he keeps going on about my rallies being dangerous, and that people are probably going to get sick if they go to any of these.
I think he really wants me to lose, there is no reason why he won’t back up, right, that has to be it. See, I can see right through him, and I am just so much smarter than him, so he’s just jealous; he’s so like all the others who are against me. Oh, well, too bad for them, not like they are going to get their way and see me lose.
Thanks for letting me vent again, buddy. Well, time to go back to the boring place, and the borbots who work there; hopefully, they have figured out some way to make people not listen to Little Tony.
Bye for now, love you a lot, talk later.
DonnyContact the Feature Writers