By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
If that title caught your attention, good, because I swear, it’s extraordinarily difficult to get people to look at anything that isn’t a meme or a joke anymore. I expect this article to make some people feel defensive, but be assured, it is not meant to. It is meant to illuminate the fact that many who call themselves “Resistors” are dismissive of the disability community’s calls for justice, so that they stop being dismissive and do better. Because that’s what real Resistors do when they get called out.
Before you tell me that it’s not intentional, or that it’s impossible to keep up with the issues of all the different groups of marginalized populations, hear me out on why this excuse is insufficient.
As I have highlighted several times in the past, disability rights are everyone’s rights. They’re LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, Black and POC’s rights, and any others you can think of because the disability community spans the spectrum of all other populations and communities. According to the CDC, we are 26% of the U.S. population. So, if you don’t have a disability yourself, I promise you that you know someone who does. We are also the only community you could end up being a part of at any moment in time. No one who is now a wheelchair user due to a spinal cord injury has told me they expected to end up in a wheelchair one day, but plenty have told me they wished they had paid more attention to disability issues before they, themselves, joined the ranks of Americans with disabilities. So, think of this article as a favor. I want to help you get familiar with some of the shittiest issues faced by our community now so that you can start fighting before the battle is in your own backyard, so to speak.
The other reason that I bring this up now is that the last nearly 9 months of “life with COVID” has illuminated some of the most prominent issues of those in the disability community in such a way that it’s downright insulting to us, for those outside our community to continue to ignore them. Let’s start with what should be one of the easiest issues for all to grasp the fundamental injustice of.
With COVID-19 putting millions out of work this year, there’s been much debate about what is a fair amount of money for the government to give to assist individuals and families to stay afloat. The Federal CARES Act stimulus package included a provision for an additional $600 per week of unemployment for those who already qualified for unemployment insurance (UI) and a provision for those who wouldn’t ordinarily qualify for UI to get assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
To put this into perspective, for someone living in Michigan, like I do, with dependents (I have one), the maximum UI amount is ordinarily $362 per week, but with the additional $600 dollars per week, they would have been getting $2762 per month. I have a significant physical disability, a type of muscular dystrophy, and for that I receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, in the amount of $783 per month, which is the maximum in MI.
Now, my daughter also qualifies for SSI because she also has a disability, and as her mother and guardian, I get that money until her 18th birthday to help cover the cost of her expenses, but even both of ours together is only $1566, and if she didn’t have a disability too, it wouldn’t even be that much.
Now that the CARES Act unemployment period has ended and new negotiations are (and have been) under way for a 2nd stimulus bill, Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian Conservative Party businessman, author, politician, and television personality, has proposed that the U.S. government give everyone who isn’t employed a flat $400 per week, without the one-time $1200 stimulus payment that was given to everyone for the first stimulus bill. Many are, justifiably, upset by this recommendation as they do not agree that $400 a week is sufficient to cover the cost of living for the average American, and they would be correct. The average fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Michigan in 2020, is $773 dollars. That’s about HALF the money O’Leary proposes Americans get per month alone. That leaves less than $850 dollars for utilities, phone, internet, car insurance and fuel, groceries, prescriptions or medical costs, and any other expenses and incidentals. Just groceries, alone, cost many people $850 a month.
Yet the amount O’Leary proposes, stingy as it seems and angry as it makes many Resistors who heard about it on Twitter, is still (punches digits in calculator) $783 more per month than one person on the maximum SSI benefit, and $34 more than TWO fucking people on the maximum SSI benefit in MI. You see what I’m getting at here yet? People who have extraordinary difficulty obtaining employment due to their disability, if it’s possible for them to work at all, get less money per month, and always have, than most people agree is sufficient for any other able-bodied American during a pandemic that has put them in similar circumstances.
Why the double standard? Could it be because the disability community are considered second class Americans, undeserving of the bare minimum everyone else is for reasons that are beyond their control? Because that’s sure as hell what it seems like from where I’m sitting. But let’s consider another inconsistency.
Resistors are angry that our current administration and anti-maskers are refusing to take the steps necessary to contain this virus so that we can all return to a “normal” way of life where we can go out whenever, and wherever, we please without having to worry about being exposed and infected. While the desire to not have our freedom of movement restricted by QAnon conspiracy theorists and other right-wing nut jobs is perfectly reasonable, the millions of disabled Americans whose freedom of movement has been restricted long before the pandemic are getting just a little annoyed at the hypocrisy of how people are just now getting angry about it, when it applies to them. You may be thinking that “it’s different” for the disability community because nothing can be done about the fact that some people have mobility impairments or disabilities that make it hard for them to get out and about but, that would be (pardon my insensitivity) a really fucking ignorant misperception.
There are places in the world that have affordable, accessible public transportation that makes it easy for seniors and people with a wide variety of disabilities to get around, wherever they want to go. There’s also areas of the world that have universal healthcare where people have the assistance they need with activities of daily living (ADLs) in their own home to be able to get out of bed, get showered and dressed, and yes, go out and be active in their communities like regular, social human beings, which we are too, by the way. Having muscular dystrophy makes me no less social, nor does it making shopping, going to restaurants, bars, parks, and other places any less appealing.
Here in the U.S., many with disabilities do not get enough assistance to get a shower more than once or twice a week, much less, get out of the house though. Many don’t even get enough assistance that they can continue to live in their own homes, so they are forced to live in nursing homes where, if they go out TOO often, are then discharged for being “too independent” to be eligible for long-term care in a facility. It becomes a catch-22 then that traps them into prison-like, restrictive living conditions, where they either stay locked up in a nursing home or end up homeless, or without adequate care to survive. With COVID-19 ravaging nursing homes across the country at astoundingly higher rates than the rest of society, some activism groups, such as grassroots disability activism group ADAPT, are calling on others to stop turning a blind eye. As one ADAPT organizer, Dawn Russell put it: “We’ve always been dying in these facilities. People just didn’t recognize it. When eleven children died in a New Jersey nursing facility no one noticed. Now that we all know the dangers associated with institutionalization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can’t go back and just look the other way. It’s time to save lives and free our people!”
This is regular life for tens of millions of people in the U.S. and has been long before COVID-19. Someone recently told me about their brother, who had bipolar disorder and a crushed vertebra. He applied for disability 15 times and was turned down because they determined he could still work. He ended up dying of a heart attack while living under a bridge in Charlotte, North Carolina.
According to an article from nextgov.com “More than 1% of the 9 million Americans—or 110,000 people—who filed an appeal for government disability benefits through the Social Security Administration between fiscal 2008 and 2019 died before receiving a decision from the federal agency.” The same source also cites an audit by the Government Accountability Office that found that another 48,000 Americans filed for bankruptcy awaiting a decision between fiscal 2014 and 2019.
COVID-19 has put many people on, not quite even, but a more similar playing field as millions of people in the disability community have had to play on for, often times, their entire lives. What they’re finding is that it’s next to impossible to live like us. Even things that don’t relate to COVID-19 that are disability issues should be on the forefront of everyone’s minds right now while they still have a little taste in their mouth for what our lives are like. Take marriage inequality, for instance. While nothing is stopping a disabled individual from getting married in a strictly legal sense, millions of disabled Americans would have to choose between getting married or maintaining the Medicaid coverage that funds the unique programs and services they rely on for their survival – such as the home and community based services I require to survive. That’s right. My “husband” and I are only married in spirit, not on paper, because if he were to become ill or injured, or simply grew too old to lift and care for me, I would have no way to pay for someone to provide the assistance with my daily living needs that I require to survive.
I’ve only covered the tip of the iceberg, but I think my point is clear. I have been trying hard to bring attention to these issues since I started writing for Ringside Report in June of this year, yet I have to admit that what I’ve noticed is that Resistors, as they call themselves on Twitter, are far more interested in memes and ableist jokes about Trump’s IQ, or whatever the hot topic of the day to be angry about is, than any disability issue I attempt to bring up.
I know that there’s a lot going on and I know that it’s not all petty, silly stuff, believe me. However, long before writing for RSR or becoming Assistant Editor, I’ve been an advocate in the disability community. I was Ms. Wheelchair Michigan in 2015 and I’ve done public speaking to Dem clubs among many other venues in the state about disability issues way before the orange ogre took office and there’s ALWAYS been something that seems to take precedence over disability issues, even though disability issues are always interwoven with the most pressing issues of the day. Take Black Lives Matter, for instance. Plenty of disabled Americans are Black and disabled people constitute 50% of people killed by the police. You heard that right – fifty. fucking. percent. Black people are more likely to be killed by police than white people but Black, disabled people are even more likely to be.
It’s time Resistors started putting their money where their mouths are and speaking up for their disabled brothers and sisters. I’m a Resistor myself and this isn’t about tRump or Biden. There’s no question about who is the better candidate and Biden has plenty of plans that SHOULD improve life for the disability community if he’s elected. But in order to make sure he and Dems know that they need to follow through and continue to push for even more progressive policies for the disability community, THEY ABSOLUTELY NEED TO BE AWARE THAT THE RESISTANCE HAS OUR BACKS. That means bringing these issues to the forefront of dialogue by TALKING about them on Twitter and social media, sharing them with others, and getting involved in grassroots movements to change legislation to be more supportive of our HUGE community, that’s a part of every other community in existence.
