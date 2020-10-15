Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and simulcast on DAZN tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator’s YouTube channel, CBSSports.com, and DAZN beginning at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT.
Bellator 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe Main Card:
CBS Sports Network | DAZN
10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT
Featherweight World Title Bout: Cris “Cyborg” (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.5)
Lightweight Co-Main Event: Patricky “Pitbull” (155.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (159)*
Bantamweight Feature Bout: Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Leandro Higo (139)*
Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (155.5) vs. Mandel Nallo (155.9)
Preliminary Card:
Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | CBSSports.com | DAZN
7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT
Heavyweight Bout: Steve Mowry (250.5) vs. Shawn Teed (255.4)
Middleweight Bout: Andrew Kapel (185.8) vs. Joseph Creer (183.3)
Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (170.2) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.2)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Hamza Salim (204.2)
140-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Mike Kimbel (139.2) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (140)
Welterweight Bout: Aviv Gozali (168.8) vs. Logan Neal (169.3)
Welterweight Bout: Albert Gonzales (169.5) vs. Kastriot Xhema (169.7)
*Missed weight
**Card subject to change.