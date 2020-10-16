Christopher Bouzy is trying to make social media safer. He describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, software engineer, and political maven who developed his passion for coding at a young age. Bot Sentinel, Inc. was created because of a need he saw for the ability to detect and track propaganda trollbots and untrustworthy Twitter accounts. On his website’s “about me” page he confesses, “If creating software were my first love, politics would be my lifelong secret crush.” Find out what his work has helped reveal about politics and the pandemic of conspiracy theories and misinformation in today’s “post-truth” era, when Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik conducts an exclusive interview on Saturday, 10/17/20 at 2:30pm ET. Make sure to subscribe to Kristen’s channel to receive alerts when exciting new episodes like this one become available. –