The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, buddy, it’s me again, you know, Donny. Did you hear, that mean, stupid and nasty judge is being so bad to me; all of this just because I said to release that awful Mueller report in full with nothing blacked out, of course, I changed my mind right away. Now though, he is saying that he needs proof that I don’t want the complete report with nothing redacted to be put out to the public.
He said that he just can’t accept the word of the lawyers working for the White House, or even Billy Boy’s word for it; apparently, he said that they have to have something from me saying that is what I want, or don’t want. Also, he said that it has to be done right away, before the election, so people can see what it says.
I don’t want that stupid thing getting out, with all the information that is in it, people not like what they read, and right now, every vote counts. It’s kind of funny, I really don’t want to be president, but I need to be president, you know, so that I am safe; while I am here in this place, they can’t touch me, you know.
So I have to fight hard to make sure that I get to stay here. Honestly, did you hear me the other day begging the suburban housewives to like me, and get them to vote for me. That’s how bad it is, ugh, I need to get every vote I can get just to get to stay here.
I really can’t see why it’s so hard this time; because you know just like everyone else that I am just the best, the greatest, the most amazing man in the world; and definitely without a doubt the best president this country has ever seen. So why is it being so hard for me to be sure that I am going to win the stupid election.
They should be so proud to have a person like me in the job, how could they ever want anyone here, when the GOAT is already here. You don’t know what GOAT means? It means the Greatest Of All Time, which of course I am, no doubt at all.
Seriously, it just shows that obviously I am the smartest person not only here in this house, but the whole country, not to brag of course, just telling the truth.
That judge, this is not the first time he has been mean to me, of course, he must be jealous of me, just because he’s not as good as me, but well, really, who is, right? I have to make sure that report stays blacked out, anyway, why can’t they say that, why do they have to say redacted, huh?
The information in that report has to stay quiet at least until after Nov. 3, so if it comes out after that, I will be heading to being president for the second time, and it won’t matter for at least four more years.
Well, thanks again, big guy, I feel so much better, and you know, I always do after I talk to you, because you listen to me, and you don’t talk back. Though sometimes I wish you could, at least I would have someone else smart to talk to, someone who can keep up with me.
Back to the bad place, with the borons, the only good thing is getting to plan all my fun rallies; that is all that’s keeping me going, knowing that I will be surrounded by all my adoring followers, who love me to pieces.
Bye for now, love you, and talk to you later.
