Rhonda Fleming (born Marilyn Louis) and American film actress during Hollywood’s Golden Age, died October 14, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. She was 97.
Fleming began her acting career in Hollywood by being cast in bit parts in the films such as IN OLD OKLAHOMA (1943), SINCE YOU WENT AWAY (1944), and WHEN STRANGERS MARRY (1944). She received her first substantial role in the thriller SPELLBOUND (1945), produced by David O’Selznick and directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
The following year she was cast in another thriller, THE SPIRAL STAIRCASE (1946). Some of Fleming’s additional film credits include THE LAST OUTPOST (1951) and TROPIC ZONE (1953), both with Ronald Reagan, PONY EXPRESS (1953), INFERNO (1953), THE KILLER IS LOOSE (1956), SLIGHTLY SCARLET (1956), GUNFIGHT AT THE O.K. CORRAL (1957), with Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster, GUN GLORY (1957), BULLWHIP (1958),HOME BEFORE DARK (1958), THE BIG CIRCUS (1959), and THE CROWDED SKY (1960).
Fleming also appeared in several television series including WAGON TRAIN (1957), BURKE’S LAW (1963), THE VIRGINIAN (1962), POLICE WOMAN (1974), ELLERY QUEEN(1975), and THE LOVE BOAT (1977).
Fleming’s final project was the short film WAITING FOR THE WIND (1990), with Robert Mitchum.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Rhonda Fleming’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers